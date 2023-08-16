“Score hero type goal”, “Outrageous finish” - Twitter goes nuts as Ella Toone scores outrageous goal at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

England's Ella Toone scored a stunner in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia on Wednesday (August 16). The 23-year-old attacking midfielder struck the ball sweetly from inside the area, impressing fans with her spectacular effort.

Toone's strike gave the Lionesses the lead against co-hosts Australia in the 36th minute. She capped off a fine team move with a stunning strike. While Sam Kerr equalised for Australia, the Lionesses regained their advantage through Lauren Hemp in the 71st minute. Four minutes from time, Alessia Russo struck to confirm the result for the European champions.

Ella Toone's goal, though, was a major talking point of the game. One fan found a similarity between the strike and the simulation video game Score Hero, tweeting:

"Score Hero type goal."

Another commented:

"Outrageous finish."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What Ella Toone said about touring with Manchester United teammate Katie Zelem

Ella Toone and Katie Zelem, teammates at Manchester United, are key players for England the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The pair have gone on several tours during the tournament, and their social media posts have become hits among fans. Toone was asked who's the better one in organising tours. She replied (via the Red Devils' website):

"Zel's tours, I've been on three now. I've been on one on the Sunshine Coast, one in Brisbane and one in Sydney. She's not let us down. She's been on it, to be fair.

"There's no competition between Tooney's tours and Zel's tours. I'm going on Zel's tour any day of the week because she's so organised. I haven't had to plan a thing. I've turned up, and she's got it all on her maps. Location A to B to C to D. We see everything."

She added:

"You'd have the bants if you were on mine, but I wouldn't have a clue where we are going or what we are doing. If you (want to be) organised and see everything in Sydney in an hour, then I'd book on Zel's."

Ella Toone's strike, meanwhile, is one of the goals of the Women's World Cup final. England take on Spain in the final on Sunday (August 20) in Sydney.