"Scored four goals and still didn't become champion" - Lionel Messi comments on Kylian Mbappe's performance in 2022 World Cup final

Argentina icon Lionel Messi has admitted he's still in disbelief over Kylian Mbappe's exceptional performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Despite scoring four goals on the night, Mbappe was unable to inspire France to glory, losing 4-2 on penalties against Argentina, after the game ended 3-3 in normal time.

Ad

La Albiceleste were in cruise control in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead via goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. However, Kylian Mbappe single-handedly got France back into the game, scoring two goals in two minutes in the second half to take the game to extra time.

While Messi restored Argentina's lead soon after, Mbappe netted his second penalty of the night in the 118th minute to complete his hat-trick. The latter was once again on target during the penalty shootout, but France suffered a 4-2 loss, ending their dreams of winning back-to-back World Cups.

Ad

Trending

During an interview with Simplemente Fútbol, Messi spoke about Mbappe's performance and said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“Mbappé has the peace of mind that he won the 2018 World Cup. Even though it’s crazy, what he did in the final, scored four goals and still didn’t become champion. The same thing happened to me in 2014, it was torture for me. You also look back and think, ‘I could’ve won two.'"

Ad

He added:

"Being able to say that I’ve achieved everything in football is something truly valuable. I always say I’m very grateful to God for everything he has blessed me with. God gave me everything.”

Despite emerging as a runner-up, Kylian Mbappe had a brilliant 2022 World Cup, garnering eight goals and two assists in seven appearances, winning the Golden Boot in the process.

Ad

"It is absolutely impossible to compare him to anyone" - When Hugo Lloris refused to compare Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi and made bold 2026 FIFA World Cup prediction

Former France international Hugo Lloris recently rubbished comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, claiming the latter is unique and incomparable. He also backed Messi to lead Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Ad

While both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have a World Cup medal to their name, the latter has a long way to go to reach Messi's achievements. The Frenchman has impressed for Real Madrid in his debut season, but as per Lloris, he is not in the same talent bracket as Messi.

Earlier this month, Lloris told La Nacion (via GOAL):

“Is Mbappe is similar to Messi? No, Messi is unique. It is absolutely impossible to compare him to anyone."

Ad

He continued:

“I don’t see Argentina without Messi in the next World Cup. I think it will be with Messi. He still plays and enjoys football. It’s his decision, but of course we want to continue to see him play. I have a lot of admiration for Leo. For me he is at the top of the list of the best players, without a doubt. I’m from the generation that was able to watch and play against Leo.”

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe played alongside each other at PSG between 2021 and 2023, winning three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles. However, they were unable to gel together as a unit, failing to compete for the UEFA Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More