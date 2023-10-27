"Scores 20 goals a season, every season" - PL star names Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the best winger in Premier League history

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen believes Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is the best winger in Premier League history.

Salah began his journey in the Premier League at Chelsea in 2014. But he didn't get much of an opportunity to prove himself under Jose Mourinho, scoring just two goals in 19 appearances.

The 31-year-old reinvented himself in Serie A over the span of two years, plying his trade for Fiorentina and Roma. He impressed with the latter, leading to Liverpool signing him for £36.5 million ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Salah has gone on to become one of the best players in the world over the past six years under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage. The Egyptian King has been deadly down the right flank, scoring 195 goals and providing 83 assists in 317 appearances across all competitions, helping Liverpool win seven trophies.

In the English top flight, Salah has scored 146 goals in 240 appearances, winning the Golden Boot thrice. Bowen was asked to name the best winger in Premier League history and he replied (via Sky Sports):

"This is going to be so controversial isn't it? Salah. I just think the numbers he produces every year, like he's won a Champions League. He's won Premier League titles. He scores 20 goals a season, every season."

When asked who he preferred between Salah and Hazard, he said:

"No I get it because obviously Hazard was a joke. For me, I think because the way I play as well. You know I'm always a bit more, probably a bit more biased towards you know, left-footed winger of who you want to try and base your game off. Yeah, he's [Salah] the benchmark."

Bowen plays a similar role to Salah for the Hammers and has also had a good start to the season, netting six goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

Mohamed Salah has had an exceptional start to the season for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has undoubtedly etched his name in the history books as arguably one of the best Premier League wingers of all time after his feats in recent years. Let's take a look at how he's fared so far this season for Liverpool.

The Egpyt icon has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions to date. He most recently scored during the Reds' 5-1 win against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League. This took his tally of European goals to 43, breaking Thierry Henry's record of 42.

Salah will be aiming to maintain his scintillating form going for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday, October 29.