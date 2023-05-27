Fans on Twitter are expecting a brace from Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo against Al-Ettifaq in their match on Saturday evening. The two sides clash in a Saudi Pro League clash in Dammam.

The Portuguese superstar scored the winner when Al-Alamy defeated Al-Shabab in their previous match, at Al-Awwal Park. Despite trailing by two goals, Dinko Jelicic's side managed to register a 3-2 win.

After goals from Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb made it 2-2, the legend Ronaldo made it 3-2 with a spectacular strike from outside the Al-Shabab box. He has now scored 14 goals and has provided three assists for the Saudi Pro League side since his January debut.

Fans are expecting yet another masterclass from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"We are scoring at least a brace today. CR7 goat."

Another claimed about the 38-year-old:

"We're cooking."

League leaders Al-Ittihad take on Al-Feiha at the same time. With a win, Nuno Espirito Santo's team can win the SPL, shattering Al-Alamy's dream. The Riyadh-based club, though, are keen to give their best against Al-Ettifaq.

Fans are counting on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver. Here are some of the best reactions from Al-Nassr supporters on Twitter:

Cristiano Ronaldo was in a jubilant mood following Al-Nassr's win against Al-Shabab

After Al-Nassr managed a stunning comeback win in their last game, Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the media. The 38-year-old claimed that the Saudi Pro League can soon become one of the top five leagues in the world.

Ronaldo acknowledged that investing in the infrastructure, better quality players, and stadiums is important. Overall, he sounded hopeful about the league's future. The legendary Portuguese striker told the media (via SPL's official website):

“In my opinion, the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better. Step-by-step, I think this league will be [among] the top-five leagues in the world, but they need time, they need players, they need infrastructure. But I believe that this country has amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great, in my opinion.”

Ronaldo's arrival has uplifted the league's popularity and standards. The likes of Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Angel Di Maria, Andres Iniesta, and more have been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

