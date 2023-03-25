Scotland national team top scorers: Who has scored the most goals for the team?

Scotland defeated Cyprus in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier earlier today by a scoreline of 3-0. After John McGinn's opener, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay bagged a late brace to guide his nation to victory.

Here's a look at the top scorers in men's international football in Scottish history.

Manchester United legend Denis Law is the all-time top scorer for Scotland with 30 goals in only 55 appearances. While Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has the same number of goals, he reached that figure in 102 games for the national team.

Hughie Gallacher is third on the list with 23 goals from 20 games. Gallagher played for clubs like Newcastle United and Chelsea during his career and notched up a tally of 463 goals in senior football.

One of the 'Famous Five' in Scottish football history, Lawrie Reilly is fourth on the list. He scored 22 goals in 38 international appearances for Scotland.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist is fifth. The now 60-year-old bagged 19 goals for the Tartan Army in 61 appearances.

Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller (18 goals in 68 matches), Robert Hamilton (15 goals in 11 matches), Aston Villa's John McGinn (15 goals in 52 matches), Andy Wilson (13 goals in 12 matches), and Robert McColl (13 goals in 13 matches) complete the top 10.

Scotland extend Steve Clarke's tenure

Steve Clarke took charge of the Scottish national team back in 2019. Clarke recently agreed to an extension that will keep him as the coach until 2026.

Speaking about the deal, Clarke said (via BBC):

"I've settled better into the job and that's all credit to the players, Because they have allowed me to feel comfortable in the job and managed to get the results that have kept us moving forward."

Clarke's side will return to action on March 28 as they take on Spain in their next UEFA Euro qualifying match.

