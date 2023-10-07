Scott McTominay opens up on feeling after coming off the bench to score twice in stoppage time during dramatic Manchester United win

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay came off the bench to be the match-winner for his side in their 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on October 7. The Scottish midfielder revealed how he feels following his dramatic brace at Old Trafford.

Brentford looked like inflicting a fourth straight Old Trafford defeat on Manchester United when they opened the scoring through Mathias Jensen in the 26th minute. Running out of options with three minutes left on the clock, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag turned to McTominay to provide a better box presence.

The Manchester United academy graduate needed only six minutes to draw his side level, lashing home a shot after a hashed clearance from Nathan Collins. Four minutes later, McTominay got on the end of a flick-on from Harry Maguire and powered home a header via the inside of the post.

Scott McTominay faced the press to speak about his feelings after a huge contribution to what could be the turning point for the Red Devils. The 26-year-old revealed that this was one of the most unforgettable moments of his career so far.

He said (via The European Lad):

"That was probably one of my favorite moments ever on a football pitch."

Manchester United escaped a first home defeat to Brentford since 1937 despite what was a largely lethargic showing at home. They will be hopeful that this win provides the spark they require for a better run of form.

McTominay helps Manchester United secure huge three points at home

When asked what his instructions from the manager before his substitution were, McTominay revealed that he had been asked to score a goal. The much-maligned midfielder was put up for sale this summer, with West Ham United and Newcastle United showing interest in him.

For his first goal, he showed great anticipation and shooting technique to calmly control a poor clearance before firing a volley past Thomas Strakosha. He showed his predatory instinct for the second goal as he ghosted into the center of the box to head home Maguire's flick-on.

Manchester United have now picked up their fourth league win of the season from eight games and are up to 10th in the standings with 12 points. They will head into the international break with a little lift before returning to action against struggling Sheffield United.

Erik ten Hag will be pleased with the result, if not with the performance, following the win. He will hope that his side builds on the win and bounce back from their poor start to the season.