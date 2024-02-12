Scott McTominay praises 3 Manchester United stars after scoring match-winner for the Red Devils against Aston Villa

Manchester United's Scott McTominay has praised teammates Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Diogo Dalot for their crucial roles in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa. The in-form midfielder scored a late goal that clinched the victory in what was the side's third straight Premier League win.

The match saw Rasmus Hojlund put Manchester United ahead, putting the ball past Emiliano Martinez with a volley after Maguire headed it down to him in the 17th minute. Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz evened the score in the 67th minute as he was in the right place at the right time to convert a cross into the six-yard box.

However, It was McTominay, coming off the bench, who made the difference with his goal in the 86th minute. It was all thanks to the pin-point cross from Dalot on the right wing, leaving McTominay to power the header through Martinez's hands.

Speaking after the game, McTominay had words of praise for the defensive efforts of Maguire and Varane (via Manchester Evening News):

"We started the game really, really well, I thought. Obviously they are a really, really good team with top players and they came back into the game and caused us problems."

"But it was a credit to the lads at the back, who were immense, to be fair, especially Harry and Raphael. It was a top-level performance and a deserved win in the end."

McTominay also mentioned Dalot's contribution, as he praised the right-back:

"It was an unbelievable cross, to be fair. It was whipped in with a lot of pace and I just needed to let it hit my head and make sure I got it on target and then it was a goal. Full credit to the boys. Attacking-wise, we created some good chances as well, which might have gone unnoticed."

Erik ten Hag full of praise for Scott McTominay following Manchester United's victory

After Manchester United's victory against Aston Villa, Erik ten Hag praised Scott McTominay for his super-sub role in the match. The midfielder's late goal secured the win and also helped the team push for a top-four finish in the league.

His powerful header was his fourth goal as a substitute in the Premier League this season, bringing his total league goals to seven. It's hardly surprising that Ten Hag had only words of praise for McTominay, as the manager said after the game (via LiveScore):

"I think he's an example for many other players nowadays. There are not many players who can come from the bench and bring this energy. He's ready for every minute, always contributing to the team. Football is a team sport and we forget that often."

The victory was very important for Manchester United's aspirations to qualify for the Champions League. It has brought them within five points of Aston Villa and six points behind Tottenham, making the race for a top-four finish even more competitive.