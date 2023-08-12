"Scriptwriters are at it again", "Messi League Soccer" - Fans react as Lionel Messi scores Inter Miami's 4th goal in Leagues Cup Q/F

Lionel Messi once again got his name on the scoresheet but he left it late in Inter Miami's 4-0 thrashing of Charlotte FC.

The Argentine icon headed into the Leagues Cup clash with Charlotte tonight (August 12) having bagged seven goals in just four games. It has been an electric start to life at DRV PNK Stadium for the 36-year-old who has been scoring goals for fun.

However, it seemed as though Lionel Messi would fail to net for the fifth game in a row as Inter Miami's encounter with the Crown sailed toward the dying embers. Yet, the legendary forward would once again leave his mark in the 86th minute.

Messi netted from close range to grab the Herons' fourth to seal Gerardo Martino's side's place in the semifinals. His goal came after Josef Martinez's 12th-minute penalty, Robert Taylor's 32nd-minute effort, and Adilson Malanda's 78th-minute own goal.

The Argentine icon's scintillating form in the United States has mirrored that of a superhero in a Hollywood blockbuster. He had been making nods to Marvel characters when celebrating goals prior tonight but his late effort didn't result in such a celebration.

Nevertheless, one fan reckons Messi's spell at DRV PNK Stadium is being scripted by Hollywood's best following another inspired performance:

"The scriptwriters are at it again."

Another fan has given the MLS a new name:

"Messi League Soccer."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Lionel Messi bagging his eighth goal in just five games:

Fans laud Messi after he nets once again.

The Argentine icon comes in for more praise.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino on his expectations that Lionel Messi will score when taking a free-kick

Lionel Messi has already bagged free kicks for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has already scored two iconic free-kicks during his short spell with Inter Miami. His first came on his debut after he came on against Cruz Azul to score an audacious 90+4th minute winner.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored another in the Herons' dramatic 4-4 draw with FC Dallas. His side would eventually win that last 16 clash 5-4 on penalties with the Argentine covering his spot-kick.

Messi's fellow countryman and Inter Miami manager Martino has explained how he expects the Barcelona icon to score when taking a free-kick. He said (via The Mirror):

“A free kick usually is something where you think it won't be a goal 90% of the time, but when he has it, it's the opposite. You think it won't be a goal 10% of the time, but the rest it will be."

Messi didn't need to score a free-kick in Miami's victory over Charlotte. However, fans will hope to see him do so when his side face Philadelphia Union in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.