“Scum of a player”, “What a cheat” – Fans react furiously to what Portugal star did during FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana

Fans have reacted furiously to Portugal forward Joao Felix appearing to play-act in the side's FIFA World Cup Group H 3-2 win over Ghana on 24 November.

Selecao das Quinas were finding it difficult to break past a stern Ghanian defense, and tensions boiled over between the two sides in the 57th minute.

Felix, 23, was charged in to late by Ghanian right-back Alidu Seidu and the Atletico Madrid man was not happy.

The two got into an altercation, clashing heads, and the Portuguese attacker made the most of it.

Seidu got a yellow card for his troubles, and supporters were enraged by Felix's antics of falling to the ground.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who are slamming the Portugal attacker:

The Divine Beard @Gerrardicted Thats disgusting play acting from Joao Felix smfh Thats disgusting play acting from Joao Felix smfh

A -8 @zakadar1 Fucking ridiculous from Felix he needs a red card for simulation #PORGHA Fucking ridiculous from Felix he needs a red card for simulation #PORGHA

Danger @Android1_7 Should be a red card for Felix Should be a red card for Felix

a @lottiethess joao felix is a fucking scum of a player joao felix is a fucking scum of a player

Bing Bong @AyJay28184568 Felix is a bitch boy omg homie flipping and holding the wrong parts #FIFAWorldCup Felix is a bitch boy omg homie flipping and holding the wrong parts #FIFAWorldCup

GS @G_sorrentino_ #PORGHA What a clown Joao Felix What a clown Joao Felix 😭😭😭 #PORGHA

Sweet Israel @SweetIsrael_ #FIFAWorldCup Joao Felix deserves a yellow card, he confronted Alidu Seidu at his own risk. The referee should do better. What a cheat he is #PORGHA Joao Felix deserves a yellow card, he confronted Alidu Seidu at his own risk. The referee should do better. What a cheat he is #PORGHA #FIFAWorldCup

Felix responded by scoring the second of his side's goals in the 78th minute with an accomplished finish following Bruno Fernandes' assist.

The Portuguese had to wait, but they headed towards a FIFA World Cup opening win following Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty.

Andre Ayew did equalize for the Black Stars, but Felix's strike and Rafael Leao's fine 80th-minute effort sent Fernando Santos' side on their way to victory.

Osman Bukari gave Selecao das Quinas a scare in the 89th minute, but Portugal claimed all three points with a 3-2 win.

Portugal face a tough test against Uruguay next in the FIFA World Cup but impress against Ghana

Felix's side will clash with Uruguay on Monday

Portugal go top of Group H with their win over Ghana, and they have laid down a marker of their intentions to be a problem at this FIFA World Cup.

However, they should not look past Uruguay, who will be eager to get a win on the board following their sluggish 0-0 draw with South Korea.

The Sky Blues boast an impressive squad, including Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

Diego Alonso's men have lost just one game in 10 fixtures in 2022 and have been touted as potential dark horses in the competition.

Uruguay eliminated Portugal from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the round of 16, so Cristiano Ronaldo and co will be out for revenge.

The two sides clash on Monday, 28 November at the Lusail Stadium.

Ronaldo will be keen to get on the scoresheet as he is one goal shy of Portuguese legend Eusebio's record of nine he managed in the 1966 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Ronaldo's spot-kick conversion against Ghana took his tally to eight in 18 World Cup appearances.

He also became the first player to score in five consecutive World Cup tournaments.

