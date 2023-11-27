“Second best bicycle kick goal in history” - Piers Morgan makes pointed Cristiano Ronaldo claim after Alejandro Garnacho’s stunner

Piers Morgan praised Alejandro Garnacho for his extraordinary bicycle kick against Everton but appears not to consider it better than Cristiano Ronaldo's.

Garnacho acrobatically sent Manchester United on their way to a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday (November 27). It was a goal that many are already backing as the goal of the season. Some even consider it one of the greatest bicycle kicks of all time.

Morgan congratulated the 19-year-old for his moment of brilliance but refused to name it as the best bicycle kick in history. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Congrats to (Garnacho) on scoring the 2nd best bicycle kick goal in history."

The British broadcaster is a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan. It seems he views the Portuguese great's bicycle kick in 2018 as the best in history.

The former Red Devils hero scored a phenomenal goal that mirrored Garnacho's in a 3-0 win for Real Madrid over Juventus. But, that failed to win that year's Puskas award, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah winning the honor.

Ronaldo's former United teammate Gary Neville reckons he watched the best overhead kick in history on Sunday evening. He told Sky Sports:

"I that that's the best overhead kick I've ever seen."

Erik ten Hag's men sailed to a 3-0 victory against Everton, with the Argentine winger winning the man-of-the-match award. He impressed at Goodison and his goal was one that will be truly remembered.

Marcus Rashford grabbed his side's second from the penalty spot with a fierce strike. Anthony Martial sealed all three points with a deft finish following a brilliant pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Garnacho produced Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration

The Red Devils teenager copied his 'idol' Ronaldo.

Manchester United's wonderkid, Garnacho, idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo. So much so, that he copied the Red Devils icon's 'Siuu' celebration after bagging his overhead kick.

The Argentina international has used the celebration before, including when he scored his first-ever goal for the club. He hit the Al-Nassr's superstar's 'nap' celebration after netting in a 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League last season.

The former Atletico Madrid academy star thanked Ronaldo for allowing him to use the celebration. He wrote on Instagram:

"18 years and 125 days dreaming of this moment. Thanks Idol, (Cristiano)."

The Old Trafford faithful hope to see the exciting United starlet follow in Ronaldo's footsteps. He's now bagged seven goals and five assists in 53 games across competitions with the senior team.