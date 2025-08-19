"Second best player on this team", "Best game of his career" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr mate after Saudi Super Cup S/F win

Al-Nassr fans have praised Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Joao Felix after his impressive display for the side in the Saudi Super Cup. The Portugal international was on the scoresheet for the Knights of Najd as they overcame rivals Al-Ittihad in the semi-final of the competition.

Felix made his first competitive appearance for Al-Nassr after he was named in the starting XI for their game against Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. The 25-year-old was deployed just behind Cristiano Ronaldo by manager Jorge Jesus, and the tactic worked well, platforming him for success.

The former Chelsea man scored the winner for his new side, sending them to the final of the competition for a second successive season. They will face one of Al-Qadsiah or AFC Champions League winners Al-Ahli in the final on Saturday August 23rd.

The performance of Joao Felix did not go unnoticed, and he earned the praises of fans of his new club on X.

A fan named him as the club's second best player.

"Might be the second best player on this team", they wrote.

Another fan admitted that this was the best they had seen him play in his career.

"This is the best game of Joao Felix’s career i have seen…", they posted.

A fan predicted that the Portugal international will be an asset to his side.

"HE WILL BE GOOD FOR US. Not sure that was 1 word 😂🥲", they wrote.

A fan referred to him as 'exceptional'.

"This guy is exceptional!!!", they posted.

Another fan stated that he had silenced his doubters with his performance.

"Silence his haters and doubters", they wrote.

A fan praised him for his showing.

"The boy has something 💯", they posted.

Joao Felix was part of a star-studded line-up deployed by Jesus for their clash against Al-Ittihad. He debuted for the club alongside Kingsley Coman and centre-back Inigo Martinez, who joined from Barcelona just over a week ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo assists in ten-man Al-Nassr win over Al-Ittihad

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo provided the assist for the match winner as his side overcame rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final. The Knights of Najd ran out 2-1 winners despite playing for over an hour with only ten players.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for his side after ten minutes, putting them ahead in the keen contest. The lead did not last long, as Al-Ittihad found an equaliser through former Tottenham Hotspur star Steven Bergwijn in the 16th minute of the encounter.

Al-Nassr were reduced to ten men in the 25th minute, when Mane was shown a straight red card confirmed by the VAR for a bad foul. His side were undeterred and went on to win thanks to a 61st minute strike from Joao Felix, who had been set up by Cristiano Ronaldo.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More