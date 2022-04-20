"Second gear after cruise control" - Danny Higginbotham amazed by Liverpool's performance against Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham praised Liverpool after they beat the Red Devils 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday. He pointed out the "gap" between the two teams and how the Reds were in "cruise control."

Jurgen Klopp's men opened the scoring through Luis Diaz in the fifth minute and doubled it in the 22nd minute, courtesy of Mohamed Salah. They had 72% possession in the game and restricted Ralf Rangnick's side to just two shots in the match.

Manchester United started the second half a little better. However, they were undone by a goal from Sadio Mane in the 68th minute and never came back from it. Salah eventually finished the scoring in the 85th minute as he completed a brace on the night.

After the match, Higginbotham highlighted the control displayed by the hosts in a tweet. You can read the tweet below:

Danny Higginbotham @Higginbotham05

Liverpool have hammered nine goals without reply against Manchester United in the Premier League this season. They won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October last year, courtesy of a Salah hat-trick. The Egyptian has been involved in seven of those nine goals, scoring five and assisting two.

The immense gap between Manchester United and Liverpool

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League, a staggering 22 points off leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. This aptly puts the gap between the two sides in perspective.

The Red Devils finished second in the league last season ahead of the injury-plagued Merseysiders, who finished third.

The Old Trafford outfit then signed Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jadon Sancho last summer.

They were expected to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City even further. However, it has been a season that has only increased the gap.

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly

Jurgen Klopp's men are fighting for an unprecedented quadruple this season. They won the EFL Cup in February, beating Chelsea in the final. They will face the Blues again in the FA Cup final in May.

The Reds will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League. They are also at the top of the Premier League, two points above the Cityzens, who have a game in hand.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be finishing a fifth straight season without any silverware. They are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand over them. Hence, Ralf Rangnick's men are likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.

As Higginbotham said in his tweet, the gap is ever-increasing at the moment.

