Arsenal recently reached a deal worth £12 million with Chelsea for the acquisition of Italian midfielder Jorginho, and this has seen Twitter erupt in mockery.
The Gunners have been in search of midfield reinforcements, but have struggled to bring in their targets in the transfer window. Their pursuit of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion notably hit a roadblock as the latter club declined their offer for the player.
With Arsenal realizing that a move for Caicedo would be unlikely, they eventually opted to settle for Chelsea's Jorginho on deadline day. This has generated a lot of mockery from football fans on Twitter, with tweets like these:
At 31 years of age, Jorginho had previously played for Napoli before joining Chelsea in 2014. His contract with Chelsea was set to expire on June 30, which paved the way for his move to Arsenal. Before officially joining the club, Jorginho will undergo a medical examination. Upon passing, he will sign a 18-month contract with the option of a one-year extension.
During his time at Chelsea, Jorginho made a total of 213 appearances, scoring 29 goals. He also guided the club to win the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup titles. He was an integral member of the team and his presence will likely be missed at Stamford Bridge.
The deep-lying playmaker was born in Brazil, but moved to Italy when he was 15 years old and decided to represent the Italian national team. Since then, he has collected 46 caps and was an important member of the Italian squad that triumphed at Euro 2020, defeating England at Wembley in July 2021.
He has been a key contributor to his country's success and his experience will be invaluable to Arsenal moving forward.
Arsenal make their third important signing of the winter transfer window
Arsenal have signed Jorginho as their third January transfer. This follows Jakub Kiwior's acquisition from Spezia for a fee of around €20 million and Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £21 million. With the addition of Jorginho, the Gunners will hope that they now have a formidable squad for the rest of the season.
Mikel Arteta's managerial tenure with the Gunners is proving to be a success, as they currently lead the Premier League table by five points. The club have been in fine form since the start of the season, and they look well-placed to consolidate their position at the top of the table.