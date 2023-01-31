“Second hand FC”, “£12m for side ways passes” – Twitter mocks Arsenal as they settle for Jorginho signing on deadline day

Arsenal recently reached a deal worth £12 million with Chelsea for the acquisition of Italian midfielder Jorginho, and this has seen Twitter erupt in mockery.

The Gunners have been in search of midfield reinforcements, but have struggled to bring in their targets in the transfer window. Their pursuit of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion notably hit a roadblock as the latter club declined their offer for the player.

Arteta, key factor. Jorginho to Arsenal, here we go! Deal agreed on £12m fee, Chelsea accept conditions and documents are being prepared

With Arsenal realizing that a move for Caicedo would be unlikely, they eventually opted to settle for Chelsea's Jorginho on deadline day. This has generated a lot of mockery from football fans on Twitter, with tweets like these:

77 🚀 @77_lmmaculate Arsenal opting for Jorginho is the worst deal Fabrizio ever announced this year. Arsenal opting for Jorginho is the worst deal Fabrizio ever announced this year.

King @HaydenBosh @AFTVMedia @David_Ornstein From mudryk and caicedo to Trossard and Jorginho “Edu is the man” @AFTVMedia @David_Ornstein From mudryk and caicedo to Trossard and Jorginho “Edu is the man”

ASDA @____PhEoNiX____ @cfcrole This is bohely masterclass,jorginho to sabotage their title push @cfcrole This is bohely masterclass,jorginho to sabotage their title push

Jayden_051afc @JaydenWhitehe10 I want to feel happy but christ what are you doing signing jorginho I want to feel happy but christ what are you doing signing jorginho 😭💀

Ninobreezy @Breezy_way_ @FabrizioRomano @Transfers This transfer window started so well for us now look at where we are. @FabrizioRomano @Transfers This transfer window started so well for us now look at where we are.

Swavey 🐑 @idk_you999 @FabrizioRomano



Arsenal wanted Caicedo, they ended up getting Jorginho



Ladies and gentlemen may I present to you: Second Hand FC @Transfers Arsenal wanted Mudryk, they ended up getting TrossardArsenal wanted Caicedo, they ended up getting JorginhoLadies and gentlemen may I present to you: Second Hand FC @FabrizioRomano @Transfers Arsenal wanted Mudryk, they ended up getting TrossardArsenal wanted Caicedo, they ended up getting JorginhoLadies and gentlemen may I present to you: Second Hand FC 😭😭

At 31 years of age, Jorginho had previously played for Napoli before joining Chelsea in 2014. His contract with Chelsea was set to expire on June 30, which paved the way for his move to Arsenal. Before officially joining the club, Jorginho will undergo a medical examination. Upon passing, he will sign a 18-month contract with the option of a one-year extension.

During his time at Chelsea, Jorginho made a total of 213 appearances, scoring 29 goals. He also guided the club to win the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup titles. He was an integral member of the team and his presence will likely be missed at Stamford Bridge.

The deep-lying playmaker was born in Brazil, but moved to Italy when he was 15 years old and decided to represent the Italian national team. Since then, he has collected 46 caps and was an important member of the Italian squad that triumphed at Euro 2020, defeating England at Wembley in July 2021.

He has been a key contributor to his country's success and his experience will be invaluable to Arsenal moving forward.

Arsenal make their third important signing of the winter transfer window

Arsenal have signed Jorginho as their third January transfer. This follows Jakub Kiwior's acquisition from Spezia for a fee of around €20 million and Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £21 million. With the addition of Jorginho, the Gunners will hope that they now have a formidable squad for the rest of the season.

Mikel Arteta's managerial tenure with the Gunners is proving to be a success, as they currently lead the Premier League table by five points. The club have been in fine form since the start of the season, and they look well-placed to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

