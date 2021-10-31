"Second to none" - Solskjaer hails Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani partnership after Manchester United win

Manchester United demolished Tottenham 3-0 in the Premier League, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani starring in the win. The duo started upfront for the Red Devils in a new-look formation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which Spurs could not handle last night (October 30).

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring at the end of the first-half with a stunning volley from a tight angle. He then set up Edinson Cavani to score Manchester United's second goal of the game. The duo's workrate and movement constantly troubled Tottenham's backline. Spurs' defense was completely outmatched by the two forwards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the media following the game and was asked about his decision to pair Cavani and Ronaldo upfront. He explained:

"I've been here three years and Tuesday's training session from Edinson Cavani is probably the best anyone has put in here. They play well together. They have loads of respect for each other. We've got loads of talented players and to learn form those two, they have to learn as quick as they can, because the workrate and quality that these two put in are second to none."

Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United's third goal in the 86th minute to put the game to bed. The Red Devils are now fifth in the league after what was a crucial win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Tottenham, on the other hand, are eighth in the table, having lost their last two league games on the trot.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani set to start together for Manchester United in the future

Manchester United have a huge month ahead

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also asked about his tactics going into the game, especially the partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani upfront. He explained:

"We’ve got players like Cristiano and Edinson on the pitch together and that’s two players that you want in the box together, so we need to provide them with crosses."

He was then asked whether this would be a partnership he would use going forward this season. He said:

"It's something that worked tonight and we'll look at it in the future for sure."

Manchester United travel to Italy to face Atalanta on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday (November 2). Following that, the Red Devils will welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Saturday (November 6). The two fixtures outline what will be another crucial week for the club.

It would come as no surprise if Ole Gunnar Solkjaer decides to play Ronaldo and Cavani upfront once again. The duo's performance against Tottenham was simply outstanding.

