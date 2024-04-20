"See myself in him" - Santi Cazorla heaps praise on Arsenal star and makes interesting claim

Santi Cazorla has claimed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is similar to him in his playing style.

Cazorla, an elusive creative player by trait, played 180 matches for the Gunners, scoring 29 goals and providing 45 assists. He is currently at his boyhood club Real Oviedo in the Spanish Segunda division.

Odegaard, meanwhile, has been one of the Gunners' main creative resources in recent times. After a loan spell from Real Madrid, he was signed permanently for a reported fee of only £30 million. The Norwegian has become one of Mikel Arteta's side's most crucial players.

Speaking about Odegaard, Cazorla recently said (via The Guardian):

"I love Odegaard and see myself in him. Like him, I found a coach [Arsene Wenger] who gave me confidence. He made me captain before I could say 'Hola' in English."

Odegaard has so far made 147 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 34 goals and providing 21 assists. This season, he has scored 10 goals and has provided seven assists in 42 appearances across competitions.

Santi Cazorla compared Declan Rice to former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Santi Cazorla claimed that Arsenal's big-money summer signing Declan Rice is similar to Aaron Ramsey. Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham United in the summer for a reported £105 million fee.

He has since made 45 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. Rice has become a key player for Arteta and Cazorla said (via Metro):

"Declan Rice reminds me of Aaron Ramsey, appearing everywhere, a brutal player."

Welshman Aaron Ramsey made 369 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 64 goals and providing 64 assists. He was a massive player for the Gunners during his time at the Emirates. Apart from his energetic presence in the midfield, Ramsey also had the ability to find the back of the net in crucial times.

