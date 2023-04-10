"See you in Istanbul, okay?" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's message to director of UEFA Champions League rival revealed

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti sent a message to AC Milan Sporting Director Paolo Maldini shortly after the Champions League draw was made this season. He wants to settle the issue they had in Turkey and rewrite history.

The Italian was in charge of Milan when they blew a 3-0 lead over Liverpool and lost the final in 2005. Maldini was playing for the San Siro side at the time, which ended up as the runner-up.

Maldini has now revealed that he was in touch with Ancelotti earlier this season, and the Red Madrid manager wants to reunite in Istanbul where the Champions League final takes place. He said:

"Do you know what the problem is? Ancelotti, who is now at Real Madrid, also has a pending issue in Istanbul. Immediately after the draw, he called me to say: 'Paolo, See you in Istanbul, okay?'."

Ancelotti commented on the same and said:

"It won't be easy, but I think the history of the club gives us the opportunity to believe in it. It's happened before. When you get to March-April, when the Champions League comes around, you can turn a season into something incredible. We have this opportunity and we want to take advantage of it."

Will Carlo Ancelotti remain at Real Madrid?

Reports suggest Carlo Ancelotti will need to win the Champions League to keep his place at Real Madrid. The Italian is far behind in the La Liga title race and has very much lost the title to Barcelona.

Ancelotti has been linked with Brazil, but he has rebuffed the claims so far. He said:

"I'm not leaving here until they kick me out. We are improving, and this title is going to give us a boost to fight for everything that remains, which we are going to do."

The Italian was quizzed in March once again about reports from Brazil, and said:

"Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this, I don't even know what they reported in Brazil. I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024. I don't know, I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madríd. I'll never ask Real Madríd to let me leave this club."

