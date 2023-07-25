“See you tonight at the DRV PNK stadium” - Lionel Messi sends message to Inter Miami fans ahead of full debut

Lionel Messi sent a message to Inter Miami fans as the Argentina captain is set to make his full debut for the MLS club against Atlanta United in a Leagues Cup clash.

Messi made his debut for the Miami-based side on July 21 at the DRV PNK Stadium against Liga MX club Cruz Azul. He came on as a 54th-minute substitute with the score 1-0 up in his team's favor.

Cruz Azul, though, managed to find an equalizer in the 65th minute of the match. Messi settles the score eventually, betting a spectacular 94th-minute free-kick winner to secure a win for his new club.

Lionel Messi is now expected to make his full debut for Inter Miami against fellow MLS club Atlanta United. The Argentina captain posted a social media message ahead of the game, writing:

"See you tonight at the DRV PNK Stadium!"

Tata Martino provided an update on Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets' involvement in Inter Miami's clash against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi was not the only Inter Miami debutant against Cruz Azul as the Argentine's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets also came on as a 54th-minute substitute in that match. Busquets, as always, was at his brilliant best. He controlled the tempo of the game in a calm and composed manner since taking the field.

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino was recently asked about the level of involvement the duo can be expected to have against Atlanta United. He replied, saying (as per Mundo Albiceleste):

“It is very likely that both Messi and Busquets will play longer, even from the beginning. Everything will depend on how they feel. It is just their second game. It is also true that when Leo plays from the beginning, he is likely to play the full 90 minutes."

Martino added:

“What was seen of Messi in the game trying to order his teammates, is what he has been doing in the training sessions. He helps and talks about soccer with his teammates.”

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have already rekindled their on-pitch chemistry during the 40 minutes they played together against Cruz Azul. US Soccer fans might be in for exciting times ahead if the pair hit their best forms for the Miami-based outfit.