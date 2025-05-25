"Seeing him makes me happy", "Glad he's starting today" - Fans react as Barcelona star included in XI to face Athletic Club

Fans reacted to goalkeeper Inaki Pena starting La Liga champions Barcelona's final league game of the season at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (May 25). The 26-year-old has played 22 times this campaign across competitions.

Pena has played 15 times in Barca's successful La Liga campaign, keeping four clean sheets. His last league outing was a 1-1 draw at Getafe in January, having not kept a clean sheet in the competition in nine games - with Barca winning twice - since a 4-0 win at Real Madrid in October.

With the league title already wrapped up, boss Hansi Flick has expectedly rung the changes, with Pena brought on for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was at goal in the 3-2 home defeat to Villarreal last weekend.

Fans are seemingly enthused with Pena starting at San Mames, with one tweeting:

"Seeing Inaki Pena makes me happy."

Another chimed in:

"Pena masterclass"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"I'm glad Pena is starting today. He deserved it, I think."

Another wrote:

"Penaa over Ter Standing it's so over for him."

One fan commented:

"Inaaki Pena ahead of Ter Stegen. He should start packing his bags already."

Ter Stegen, 33, has been at the Camp Nou since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2014. In 422 appearances across competitions, he has kept 175 clean sheets, winning six La Liga and one UEFA Champions League, among 19 titles.

What happened when Barcelona played Athletic Bilbao in the league earlier this season?

Barcelona FC boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona will have happy memories of their league meeting with Athletic Bilbao earlier this season. The two sides met on matchday two in August, with Hansi Flick's side running out 2-1 winners at their temporary home of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

In a game that saw each side receive at least four yellow cards but none sent off, Barca broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through Lamine Yamal. However, Yeray Lopez hauled Bilbao back on level terms within 14 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski scored the winner in the 75th minute and received a caution 10 minutes later. Deep into stoppage time, Barca's Fermin Lopez and Athletic's Ander Herrera and Miguel Jauregizar received yellows as tempers flared.

