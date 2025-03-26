"Seeking attention for Ballon d'Or PR" - Barcelona fans react as Ousmane Dembele makes photo alongside ex-Barca mate his new profile pic

Ousmane Dembele has raised eyebrows among fans after changing his Instagram profile picture to a photo of himself at Barcelona with former teammate Gavi. The pair appeared together in 59 matches for the Catalan giants, prior to Dembele's switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele made 185 appearances during his six years at Camp Nou, scoring 40 goals and providing 41 assists. Though he had undeniable talent, injuries plagued his time in Catalonia. The French winger joined PSG from Barca in a €50 million move in August 2023, and he has returned to his best with his new club.

This season, he has scored 21 times in 24 Ligue 1 matches, making him one of France's most in-form players. However, some Barcelona fans believe Dembele wants to generate "Ballon d'Or" momentum or play mind games by changing his profile picture.

Understandably, his top performances for PSG have placed him in the conversation for the sport's most prestigious individual trophy. But with rivals like Barca's Raphinha also in the mix, winning the award will not be a walk in the park.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"He's such an attention seeker," a fan wrote.

"Bro is seeking attention for ballon D’or PR," another claimed.

"He wants a comeback," another wrote.

"We don’t want that snake no more!!! He’s trying to play mind games ahead of the UCL final against us…… Don’t fall for it," another insisted.

"He miss us but we don’t," a fan added.

When former Barcelona winger told Ousmane Dembele what he is missing in Ballon d'Or race

Back in January, former Barcelona winger Ludovic Giuly claimed that Ousmane Dembele could win the Ballon d'Or if he was a better finisher. The winger struck a late winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat AS Monaco 1-0 in the Trophee des Champions to win their first piece of silverware of the 2024-25 season.

After the game, which took place on January 5, Giuly sang Ousmane Dembele’s praises, but he identified one important facet that could elevate the 27-year-old's game. The former Barcelona player told Telefoot (via GOAL):

"We are happy to have him in Ligue 1, he is an incredible dribbler who has both feet and speed. If he had that finishing, he would be one of the great players in Ligue 1 and above all could claim the Ballon d'Or."

Ousmane Dembele has returned to PSG after international duty with France. The French champions will take on Saint-Etienne in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday, March 29.

