“Seemed not interested at all”, “Only Ronaldo can make miracles” - Fans deliver worrying verdict on Al-Nassr star despite 4-0 win vs Al-Wasl

Fans are unimpressed with new Al-Nassr signee Jhon Duran's performance in their clash against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League. The match ended in a 4-0 victory for the Knights of Najd on Monday, February 3, at Al-Awwal Park.

Jhon Duran signed for the Saudi Pro League club from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee at the end of last month. Even though the transfer fee was not officially announced, multiple reports estimated the deal to be in the region of €77 million plus add-ons. The Colombian became the Premier League club's second-highest transfer after Jack Grealish’s move to Manchester City in 2021.

The AFC Champions League clash against Al-Wasl marked Duran's debut for Al-Nassr. However, despite being on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, he was unable to make a goal contribution in the convincing win. The 21-year-old had just 26 touches throughout the game, three shots off target and won four out of eight duels. He received a rating of 6.9 on FotMob, which was the lowest among all the Al-Nassr players.

Fans took to X to criticize Jhon Duran following Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League. While some fans expressed disappointment in the Colombian's display, others doubted the decision to sign him. One fan wrote:

"Duran seemed not interested at all."

Another added:

"Every forward would have the same rating that Duran has, only Ronaldo can make miracles with that team."

"Look at that bench warmer Aston Villa got 90 million what a business," chimed in another fan.

"Duran was worse than 6.9 he dead ass seemed uninterested in the game , might be chemistry issue ill give him some time"

"At first, this is normal and acceptable, but later it will be unacceptable."

"Told yall Boniface was better, but hey let’s give him time," posted another.

"Man I wanted Duran to score so bad!😭"

"What's the point of Duran bruh."

"Aston man couldn't manage to get 7.0 rating lmao," wrote another.

Jhon Duran registered 20 goals in 78 appearances across competitions for Aston Villa during his two-season tenure at the club. His contract at Al-Nassr is valid until the summer of 2030.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al-Wasl

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al-Wasl in their seventh AFC Champions League match of the season on Monday. The 39-year-old star forward is having a prolific season in front of goal.

Al-Nassr opened their scoring through Ali Al Hassan via an assist by Mohamed Simakan in the 25th minute. The hosts were awarded a penalty for a handball by Al-Wasl's Salem Al Azizi in the penalty area. Ronaldo doubled the lead by successfully converting it in the 44th minute.

Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's third goal of the night with a header following cross by Sadio Mane in the 78th minute. The Portuguese icon was subbed off and replaced by Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 81st minute.

The Knights of Najd's fourth and final goal of the match came with Mohammed Al-Fatil's strike following a Marcelo Brozovic corner in the 88th minute.

After the match, Ronaldo took to X to celebrate his goals and the victory, with the caption:

"Two goals and a win! ⚽️⚽️"

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 23 goals and four assists in 25 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr this season. With the brace against Al-Wasl, the star forward has now scored a grand total of 923 career goals.

