“Seems to have a bit more maturity” – Steven Gerrard’s old quotes on 24-year-old Manchester United target resurface

Steven Gerrard's old comments on Manchester United target Robby McCrorie have resurfaced after the Rangers star was linked with a stunning move to Old Trafford. The current Aston Villa manager was full of praise for the youngster when he was in charge of the Scottish side.

The Liverpool legend managed Rangers from 2018 to 2021 before moving to Aston Villa in the middle of last season. He was appointed as the replacement for Dean Smith, who was sacked following a run of poor form.

McCrorie played a couple of matches under Gerrard while he was at Ibrox, including a 1-0 win over Old Rim rivals, Celtic. Speaking after the match, the Rangers manager spoke highly of the current Manchester United target and was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying:

"Robby's always been in my thoughts. We've always had a plan for him, and that's not just in the last two weeks. We think he's got the potential to one day be a Rangers number one. And even more, in the short term, when Allan moves on, to be one of our main goalkeepers. Robby and his people know our plan."

"He was outstanding over a couple of weeks but those performances have come on the back of how he returned on day one. He's come back in fantastic shape, trained well, seems to have a bit more maturity about how he goes about his work. I'd have no doubts about using him again at any given time."

Why do Manchester United want Robby McCrorie?

Manchester United are set for a new era with Erik ten Hag taking over this summer. The manager is looking to refresh the squad, with a number of players heading for the exit.

As per a report in The Sun, David de Gea's future at the club is said to be in the balance, with the incoming manager wanting someone more comfortable with the ball at their feet.

Dean Henderson, who played as the second-choice keeper last season, could also be heading to Nottingham Forest if reports are to be believed.

Third-choice keeper Tom Heaton has also been linked with a move away this summer. Middlesbrough, who are chasing promotion once again, are keen to sign Heaton.

