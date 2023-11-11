"Seems a bit soft" - Paul Parker feels Erik ten Hag can't rely on Manchester United superstar 

Paul Parker has explained why he feels 'soft' Raphael Varane has been a liability for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Varane has surprisingly dropped to the bench in recent weeks, with Ten Hag preferring the defensive duo of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. The French 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was a mainstay in the Red Devils' defense last season.

The 30-year-old hasn't been without his injury issues, making 11 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, and helping his side keep four clean sheets. He's missed five games due to various fitness issues.

Varane retired from international duty in February, suggesting that the schedule of games for club and country was 'suffocating'. This stance seems to have not sat well with Parker who feels the Manchester United defender has displayed softness.

Parker accused Varane of making excuses and that his argument about added time was unnecessary. He said (via Football365):

“Before the season even started, Varane was already moaning because of the extra minutes being added to the game. It was so wrong of him to come out and say that."

The former Red Devils defender continued by suggesting Varane doesn't want to play:

"He was making excuses already even though playing a few extra minutes doesn’t make any difference, especially not for him as he never wants to play anyway."

Ten Hag played down doubts about his relationship with Varane by claiming his lack of recent game time is down to 'tactical reasons' (via Fabrizio Romano). But, Parker feels there must be a reason behind Ten Hag not wanting to start the four-time UEFA Champions League winner:

"He seems a bit soft to me and with the amount of games already, something must be wrong. Right now, the manager is letting him sit there on the touchline and there must be a reason for that."

Varane was a rock at the center of Manchester United's defense last season, making 34 appearances across competitions. He helped Ten Hag's side keep 13 clean sheets as they finished third in the league and won the Carabao Cup.

Ten Hag has explained why Mason Mount has lacked game time at Manchester United

Mason Mount hasn't reached expectations with Manchester United.

Mason Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea in the summer in a £60 million deal. The English attacker was Ten Hag's first signing of the summer and one that he majorly pushed for.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in the Red Devils' starting lineup. He's started seven of 11 games across competitions, with just one assist to his name.

Ten Hag insisted that Mount has been handed some starts but that the injury he suffered in September was disruptive. He said (via The Mirror):

"He had some starts. Also recently, last week against Newcastle, but there are always reasons and sometimes, like the injury [at the start of the season] and other players doing well, then you have to wait for your time to play.”

Mount's signing is one that many Manchester United fans question given his lack of first-team opportunities. Ten Hag claimed he'd be an important player for the club and even handed him the club's famous No.7 shirt.