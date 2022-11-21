“Seems about as British as could be”, “Awkward moment” – England fans spot ‘hilarious’ mistake from superstar while singing national anthem before FIFA World Cup opener

England spotted Declan Rice's mistake while singing the national anthem ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Iran today (November 21).

Rice supposedly almost said "God save the Queen" instead of "God save the King" ahead of the game. The change has come since the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Rice has also represented the Republic of Ireland in various age groups throughout his career before switching to the England national team.

The West Ham United midfielder has since established himself as one of the most important players for Gareth Southgate's team.

Fans, however, implied that the midfield general is struggling to get used to the national anthem. Here are some of the best reactions from England fans on Twitter:

James Wilson @JWILSON990 #EnglandVsIran Did anyone else notice the awkward moment during the national anthem when Declan rice sang god save the queen Did anyone else notice the awkward moment during the national anthem when Declan rice sang god save the queen 😬 #EnglandVsIran

Joe @JoeWritesftbl Hilarious mix between "God save the King" and "God save the Queen" in the singing of the national anthem there. I'm sure Declan Rice went with "God save the Que-ing" at one point... Hilarious mix between "God save the King" and "God save the Queen" in the singing of the national anthem there. I'm sure Declan Rice went with "God save the Que-ing" at one point...

Rice has previously said that it will take some time for him to get used to the change in the national anthem. He told talkSPORT after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II (via Football.London):

"It's obviously a special feeling, Obviously had to sing it on Sunday at Goodison [Park]. It was a weird one because I got my words tangled up a little bit because you have to change it now. We'll get used to it and what an occasion to have it in Milan and hopefully we can get a good result and kick start a new era."

The Three Lions managed to register a commanding 6-2 win against Iran in their opening group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Gareth Southgate's team with a looping header. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling scored two eye-catching first-half goals.

Saka found the back of the net again after the break. While Mehdi Taremi put one back for Iran, substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish made it six for the Three Lions.

Taremi's last-ditch penalty was just another layer of consolation for Iran in a devastating defeat.

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz said England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad is the best since 1966

England v IR Iran: Group B - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz paid a huge compliment to England ahead of their clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He claimed that this is the Three Lions' best team since their 1966 triumph at the tournament.

He said (via India today):

"The new generation that Gareth Southgate is bringing for the national team, in my opinion, is probably the most talented, most competitive English national team since 1966, This team, it is very, very functional, very practical, very realistic."

Gareth Southgate's side will next take on the USA on November 25.

