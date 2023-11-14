"Seems complicated to me" - Manchester United star Raphael Varane's comments about where he'll end his career resurface amid Saudi Pro League links

Manchester United star Raphael Varane may snub a move to the Saudi Pro League judging by comments he made earlier this year.

TEAMTalk reports that Saudi clubs are keeping tabs on Varane, who's dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old has started on the bench in each of the last four games in which he's been available.

Varane was a regular starter for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag last season, making 34 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 13 clean sheets.

However, his lack of a starting role recently has pointed towards a potential exit perhaps even as early as January. Saudi seems to be the likeliest destination but the Saudi Pro League isn't where he wants to end his career.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner revealed to French publication GQ Magazine in March that he envisioned three options. Those were to either rejoin boyhood Ligue 1 outfit Lens, return to Real Madrid, or stay at Manchester United:

"I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens. I will not move to another club [other than those]."

Varane felt that a return to the Santiago Bernabeu was unlikely due to players not usually reuniting with Los Blancos. Thus, Lens or United were the two clubs he saw himself finishing his career with:

"But Madrid seems complicated to me. Players don’t usually go back there. The most likely outcome today is that I will finish [my club career] in either Manchester or Lens.”

Manchester United boss Ten Hag has insisted that Varane's lack of a starting role is a tactical decision. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"No problem, no issue with Varane. It is about tactical reasons why I chose these partnerships. Last year, Varane was playing and Harry Maguire on the bench. In this moment, Harry is playing very well and there is internal competition."

Raphael Varane has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils. He's valued at Transfermarkt at €35 million.

Raphael Varane could reunite with Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could link back up with longtime teammate Raphael Varane.

The aforementioned source reports that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are the main suitors for Raphael Varane. The French defender has played alongside Ronaldo for both Madrid and Manchester United.

Ronaldo left Old Trafford last November after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. He held a strong friendship with Varane during their time together at both United and Madrid.

Al-Nassr are one of Saudi Pro League's heavyweights and have lured several high-profile European names to KSU Stadium. The likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, and Alex Telles followed Ronaldo to Saudi this past summer.