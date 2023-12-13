Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel shared his thoughts on the Red Devils' exit from the UEFA Champions League after their defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, December 12.

Erik ten Hag's side needed to beat Bayern and hope Copenhagen play out a draw against Galatasaray to qualify for the knockout rounds. However, they were toothless against the Bavarians at Old Trafford. Kingsley Coman's 70th-minute goal ensured that Manchester United finished at the bottom of their group.

The Red Devils started with a midfield of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, and Sofyan Amrabat. Schmeichel has criticised the trio's performance, claiming they appeared disjointed and confused. He said (via Metro):

"I have to be honest, right from the word go I never felt there was a goal coming, never at any point, correct me if I’m wrong I don’t think we created a single chance all game.

"There isn’t a lot of pace in the team. You’ve got a little bit on the left wing, a little bit up front, but then you’ve got a midfield who seems to be confused with what their job is – some of the are pressing, some of them aren’t pressing, they leave that massive gap between the defenders and the front players, and it’s like two linear lines.

"Everything seems a little bit out of sync."

Manchester United had 40% possession in the game and made five attempts on goal, with one being on target. Meanwhile, Bayern had 10 attempts, with three being on target.

Manchester United's woes continue as they now prepare for another tough test

The Red Devils came into the game against Bayern on the back of a 3-0 loss against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League. However, they couldn't muster a big reaction against Bayern Munich. They were eliminated from the Champions League, finishing at the bottom of their group for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Manchester United have now lost 12 of their 24 games across competitions this season. They were already eliminated from the EFL Cup and are sixth in the Premier League table with 27 points.

The Red Devils will next travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, who sit atop the league table with 37 points. The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 7-0 hammering for the visitors.

Manchester United will also be without captain Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended after receiving five yellow cards. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire went off injured in the clash against Bayern and his availability will also be under the scanner.