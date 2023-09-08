"Seems like it was the last throw of the dice" - Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs reveals why Erik ten Hag publicly called out Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United captain Ryan Giggs has given his take on the recent public row between manager Erik ten Hag and Red Devils winger Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was absent from Manchester United's squad in their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates on September 3. When asked about it, Ten Hag said that the player had not shown the right attitude and levels in training and hence was omitted from the matchday squad.

Sancho took to social media to hit back at Ten Hag, claiming that he was unfairly criticized and the manager's words were untrue.

The saga has taken hold of public and media attention at this point, which according to Giggs, is exactly what Ten Hag wanted. He told the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel (reported via Goal):

“It looks like Ten Hag has tried everything with Sancho, really. It seems like it was the last throw of the dice – 'I've tried everything, let's call him out publicly and see how he reacts'."

Giggs added that he was actually a fan of Sancho when the youngster joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, saying:

"When he came to the club, I was actually a fan. I thought he could get better, he could improve, which he's not really done in the short space of time he's been at the club. For me, he always made the right choices in that final third, which is rare for a young winger."

Ten Hag had previously sent Sancho away on special training to gain more fitness and sharpness. He has also tried to use the English winger in multiple positions across the frontline. Addressing the matter, Giggs said:

“But it just hasn't happened and he's sent him away to get fit, he's tried him in different positions and, for me, calling him out publicly is the last straw or the last thing to try to get the best out of Sancho."

Explaining Sancho's possible options, the former Manchester United winger said:

"The player can react and think 'Right, I'll show him, I'll show the manager what I'm capable of' or he can sulk and he probably won't get anywhere. So it's up to Sancho now."

Giggs also touched on the fact that to be a professional in a top club means being excellent in training. He said:

"I know a lot has been made of his training and for me, with my experience of United when I was a player, training was harder than the games. So you have to have those performances in training, to get yourself on that pitch on a Saturday, so he's got to improve, I think that's the bottom line.”

Manchester United will next host Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16 and it will be interesting to see if Sancho features in the game.

Jadon Sancho has tapered off since joining Manchester United

Sancho initially came into the limelight as a teenager for his exploits at the 2017 U-17 World Cup, registering three goals and two assists in three games.

He reportedly refused to settle as a fringe player at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and made the bold move to join Borussia Dortmund at a young age.

The move turned out to be a masterstroke as Sancho emerged as a leading winger in world football during his time in Germany. He registered 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games for BvB.

It earned him a £73 million transfer to Manchester United. However, Sancho has struggled since joining United. He has registered only 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances. It remains to be seen what happens to his career at Old Trafford.