“Seems similar to Xavi” – Lionel Messi’s comments on ‘trustworthy’ midfielder resurface amidst reported interest from Arsenal

Lionel Messi’s comments about former teammate Arthur Melo from back in 2018 have resurfaced amidst Arsenal's rumored interest in the midfielder.

Arthur Melo joined FC Barcelona back in March 2018 from Brazilian club Gremio in an initial €31 million deal. The Brazilian spent two seasons at the club before making his move to Juventus in a swap deal that involved Miralem Pjanic.

The Brazilian midfielder established himself as one of the best young midfielders in La Liga during his spell and was surprisingly moved on at the age of 23.

Regardless, 7-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi had little doubt over the Brazilian midfielder’s quality. The Argentine star's comments from back in 2018 have been making the rounds on social media.

football.london @Football_LDN



football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Lionel Messi has previously heaped praise on reported Arsenal target Arthur. Lionel Messi has previously heaped praise on reported Arsenal target Arthur.football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

The Argentinian was of the opinion that Arthur’s playing style was similar to current Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez:

“Those who came are very good. Arthur I didn’t know that much about but he seems similar to Xavi. He’s very safe and trustworthy. He has the La Masia style. Playing short passes, without losing the ball, and he grasped it quickly, the dynamic of the team.”

Lionel Messi comments on Arthu Melo in the spotlight as Arsenal look to gamble on the midfielder

Arthur Melo has struggled since making the move to the Italian giants. He has found gametime hard to come by this season and has registered only two starts across all competitions. However, the 24-year old is still one of the most talented young midfielders in club football and might particularly suit Arsenal’s playing style.

Lionel Messi was of the opinion that Arthur was tailor made for the La Masia style and had the ability to play short passes without losing the ball. The Brazilian’s ability to play through lines in midfield had been one of the major reasons why he was initially toute as Xavi’s natural successor.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Lionel Messi has already told Arsenal why they should complete £63m January transfer. Lionel Messi has already told Arsenal why they should complete £63m January transfer.football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

The throne has since passed on to Frenkie de Jong, who has also been linked with a move away from Barcelona. However, with Mikel Arteta trying to create a young team that has the passing DNA and the ability to play beautiful football from the back, Arthur Melo might still get a lifeline.

Arteta is currently short on midfield options and in Arthur can add to a plethora of young potential stars already at the club. The Gunners are not expected to contend for titles this season but have a young team that is surely going to improve in the coming time.

Also Read Article Continues below

At the age of 24, Arsenal can offer regular gametime to Arthur, and the potential move makes sense for all the parties involved.

Edited by Parimal