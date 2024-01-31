“Seems woefully incapable of doing anything but losing matches” - Piers Morgan takes shot at Ten Hag with Ronaldo claim in open letter to Rashford

Journalist Piers Morgan hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for treating his players poorly. In an open letter to Marcus Rashford, Morgan also called out the Dutchman for the way he dealt with the Cristiano Ronaldo situation.

In the letter, he said (via The Sun):

"It’s a great shame for you that Sir Alex Ferguson is no longer United’s manager.

"He would have known exactly what to do, and how to do it.

"The current manager Erik ten Hag seems woefully incapable of doing anything but losing matches and publicly chucking his players under the bus.

"Ronaldo, in my view the greatest player of all time, was incensed by the disrespectful way Ten Hag treated him, which is why he did the interview with me and left United.

"But he was also very disappointed that so many of the club’s younger players strut around like world champions when their trophy cabinets are emptier than my cheese box if my wife orders the weekly shop, and by their refusal to listen to his advice despite him winning everything in the game."

This comes after Rashford was left out of the side's matchday squad in their FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Newport County. The winger was spotted partying in a nightclub in Belfast through the early hours of Thursday before calling in sick to training.

Manchester United later released a statement saying that they had dealt with the matter internally. The winger is believed to have been given a £650,000 fine but is expected to be available for selection in their upcoming fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Morgan took a shot at Ten Hag, referring to Ronaldo as well. The Portuguese superstar gave a fiery interview lambasting the state of United with Morgan and spoke about his disagreements with the Dutchman. Eventually, he left the club by mutual termination of contract in December 2022.

Manchester United star requests move ahead of transfer deadline

Diallo starred for Sunderland on loan last season.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has asked to leave the side on loan ahead of the January transfer window deadline. According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old is keen on having regular game time and has sought a move elsewhere.

Diallo signed for the Red Devils in 2021 from Serie A side Atalanta. He went on to make his debut in a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League. He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Championship side Sunderland, scoring 14 goals in 43 appearances.

He returned to Manchester United ahead of this season but suffered a knee injury in pre-season that kept him out of action until late December. He has made only one appearance all season and is currently below Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order.

However, with Facundo Pellistri and Jadon Sancho being sent on loan, the Ivorian could see some improved game time for the rest of the campaign.