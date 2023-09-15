"Seen more Ballon d'Ors than Ronaldo" - Fans react as image of Joao Felix looking at awards won by Lionel Messi at Barcelona goes viral

Fans have reacted to new Barcelona loan signing Joao Felix looking at Lionel Messi's awards in the Camp Nou museum, taking a jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo.

Felix, 23, has arrived on a season-long move, without a buy option, from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese attacker made his Barca debut in a 10-minute cameo off the bench in the 2-1 La Liga win at Osasuna just before the international break.

Felix is now back at the club after returning from international duty with Portugal - where he scored in the 9-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win at home to Luxembourg. He was pictured scanning the Lionel Messi section at the Camp Nou, drawing hilarious reactions from fans.

Some took a jibe at Messi's arch-rival and Felix's compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won two fewer Ballon d'Or awards than the Argentine. One tweeted:

"Felix has already seen more Ballon d'Ors than Ronaldo."

Another chimed in:

"He knows the real GOAT."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Barcelona play Real Betis at home on Saturday (September 16). They're third in the standings - two behind Real Madrid (12) - after four matchdays.

How has Barcelona legend Lionel Messi fared this season?

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has made a sizzling start to life at Inter Miami. He joined the MLS side this summer on a free transfer after a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old scored a sumptuous 94th-minute free-kick winner on his Herons' debut against Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup and hasn't looked back since. Messi went on to score in his next six games, scoring nine times and assisting once, as Miami won their first-ever trophy.

He then helped his side reach the US Open Cup final with a pair of assists in the semifinal win on penalties at FC Cincinnati. He also made a goalscoring MLS debut at New York. The 2-0 win snapped the Herons' 11-game winless league run and took them off the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference. He provided two more assists in the next games.

In the recent international break, Messi's free-kick winner helped Argentina launch their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win at home to Ecuador. Despite the star sitting out the next game due to fatigue, Lionel Scaloni's men won 3-0 at Bolivia.