"Seen a few things we've been crying out for" - Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Manchester United's performance after 4-0 Liverpool win 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was left incredibly impressed by Erik ten Hag after his Red Devils side thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in their opening pre-season friendly in Thailand.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri gave United a comfortable victory in Ten Hag's first game in charge following his switch from Ajax, despite his team taking half the shots that their opponents attempted.

Jurgen Klopp swapped all ten of Liverpool's outfield players every 30 minutes during the encounter. However, former England defender Ferdinand saw enough to make him believe that Manchester United are heading in the right direction under their new Dutch boss.

Ferdinand tweeted:

"Seen a few things we been crying out for the last few yrs… But we’ve seen it sparingly before. All in all.. good day at the office! I’m feeling the Ten Hag look on the touch line."

The 20-time champions of England are attempting to rebuild following a disastrous season last time out, where they accumulated their lowest ever Premier League points total and finished outside of the Champions League places.

Erik ten Hag keen to play down Manchester United's thrashing of Liverpool

It was a perfect start for the 52-year-old manager in charge of the Red Devils, but he made sure to point out that Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes to his Liverpool team throughout the encounter.

Ten Hag also insisted that there was plenty of work to do for his side as they were still making lots of mistakes.

He told MUTV, as quoted by The Mail:

"I’m satisfied today. It was a team with a great spirit and we know we are just getting started. We made some mistakes in the press, we conceded some chances, but we created a lot. We have to work hard to cut out the mistakes but, of course, we are happy."

The Dutch tactician continued:

"I know we have good players. We have started to build a team and I am happy with the first game. It will take a lot of time. I have seen a lot of mistakes. Liverpool played three teams, they were not at their strongest. We will not overestimate this result. But still, I have seen some really good things. A lot of speed and creativity up front."

