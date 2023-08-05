“Seen him do some things on the pitch that was incredible” – Liverpool legend Ian Rush chooses between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has chosen Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi, as he reckons Maradona had to endure more hostility from opposition players.

Both Messi and Maradona are two of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game. Both have led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory (Maradona-1986, Messi-2022).

When asked whom between the duo is better, Rush explained his choice of Maradona (via Prothom Alo):

"For me, Maradona. Messi is a superstar. But Maradona was getting kicked all the time.

"I’ve seen him do some things on the pitch that was incredible. Yeah, Messi can do that, but I keep coming back to that Maradona was getting kicked to hell. No one kicks Messi now."

He added:

"I think it depends on which era you are on really. They are both superstars. Messi has won the World Cup with Argentina now.

"Messi has played mostly in Spain. I would love to see him in the Premier League. He has gone to MLS now, and he will be a superstar over there. I think Argentina are lucky to have two great No. 10s."

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have uncanny similarities in their diminutive stature and playing style. Both of them are known for being left-footed magicians, who use their exceptional footwork to bamboozle defenders.

Jordi Alba explains why Lionel Messi has regained his form at Inter Miami

During his two year spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi didn't quite showcase his best form for the French club and was often criticised for his underwhelming displays.

However, he has started being a prolific player for Inter Miami already, scoring five goals and providing one assist in three games. His former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba - who is also now at Miami - explained what caused the Argentine's turnaround in fortunes (via GOAL):

"He feels supported, loved, and that's the most important thing. At PSG he didn't have a good time, but he recovered his joy. I repeat: it's a challenge that personally excites him a lot and I see him very happy."

Messi has reunited with the likes of Alba and Serio Busquets at Inter Miami. The Argentine has already captivated US football during his short stint. A clash against FC Dallas is next for Miami in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup on Sunday (August 6).