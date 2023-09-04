Selena Gomez breaks silence on Instagram as her reaction to Lionel Messi missing sitter for Inter Miami goes viral

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to react to the viral clip of her expressing disbelief after Lionel Messi's miss in Inter Miami's match against Los Angeles FC. Messi's team completed a 3-1 victory on Sunday night, with goals from Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba, and Leonardo Campana.

The Argentina icon's big miss came after Farias' 14th-minute opener. Messi found himself one-on-one with John McCarthy, who denied the Barcelona legend from close range. It was this 38th-minute miss that drew an incredible reaction from the popular singer and actress.

After the video went viral on social media, Gomez took to her Instagram and posted an image of herself in shock. She captioned it:

"Mood."

Selena Gomez's reaction to Lionel Messi's miss in Inter Miami match

Despite failing to find the back of the net in the game, Messi contributed with a couple of second-half assists for Alba and Campana's goals. The former Barcelona left-back scored in the 51st minute, while the Inter Miami forward netted in the 83rd.

Messi and company managed to bounce back with a win after playing out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Nashville in their previous MLS game. The Miami-based outfit will now prepare to host Sporting KC in their next league tie on September 9.

"Certainly makes it easier for coaches to work with him"- Tata Martino on coaching Lionel Messi

Tata Martino on Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Gerardo Martino has reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after having previously worked with the footballing icon at Barcelona and the Argentina national team.

The 36-year-old decided to join the MLS outfit from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. When questioned about working with the legendary forward, Martino said (via Goal):

"I have been asked the same question about him many times. ‘What is it like to coach Messi?’ I did it before at Barcelona, and with the Argentina national team – and I always have the same answer. He is an outstanding player on the pitch. The best. But a normal person off it. That certainly makes it easier for coaches to work with him."

Messi is off to a stunning start to life in the USA, managing to win the Leagues Cup and registering his first piece of silverware with Inter Miami. So far, the former PSG forward has scored 11 goals and managed five assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.