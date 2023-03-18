Selena Gomez reaches incredible feat only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have on Instagram

Pop singer Selena Gomez has joined the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become the three most-followed celebrities on popular picture-sharing online platform Instagram.

As we all know, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, where celebrities and top world personalities connect with their fans around the globe.

Meanwhile, Selena just recently hit 400 million followers on Instagram, making her only the third celebrity to hit the landmark.

The calm-down crooner is also currently the most-followed female celebrity on the platform. She is currently ahead of the likes of Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian, among others.

Selana, however, is behind football superstars Cristiano and Messi as the three most followed personalities on Instagram. All three also currently have in excess of 400 million followers.

Pop Base @PopBase Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Selena Gomez are the only people to surpass 400 million followers on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Selena Gomez are the only people to surpass 400 million followers on Instagram. https://t.co/MnHPAn7068

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi currently boasts 442 million followers on his official Instagram handle, @Leomessi, which has well over 1000 posts.

The Argentine superstar also holds the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram, breaking that of 'The Egg', which had over 59 million likes.

Messi's post on December 18, which included him celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup win with his teammates, attracted well over 75 million likes on the platform.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is the most-followed celebrity on Instagram and also the most-followed male on the picture and video platform.

The Portuguese international currently boasts of 562 million followers on his official Instagram handle @Cristiano, with well over 3400 posts.

Both Messi and Ronaldo currently have one of the longest-standing rivalries in world football. It's also no surprise that their rivalry extends to the popular social-media platform Instagram.

Remembering when Paul Scholes tipped Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The "GOAT" debate between Ronaldo and Messi is one that has lingered for quite some time, with a handful of top football personalities making their preferred choice.

One former football star who has given his voice to the goat debate in recent years is former Manchester United player Paul Scholes.

The legendary midfielder, however, did pick Argentine superstar Messi as the better player over his former Red Devils teammate Ronaldo.

In his words, Scholes said:

"Messi [is the best] but Cristiano is brilliant. Cristiano is sensational at what he does, with pace and power."

He continued:

"He scores, he takes free-kicks. But as an all-round footballer, Leo - wow, his passing - has absolutely everything. I think about the great players with whom I have shared a pitch: Eric Cantona, Zinedine Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi, Cristiano – and the greatest of them all is Messi."

Poll : 0 votes