"Sell them all", "This is a disgrace" - Liverpool fans furious after loss to RB Salzburg 

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Red Bull Salzburg in a friendly on Wednesday, a result that angered their fans. Benjamin Sesko was the lone scorer of the night as the Reds lost their second pre-season game of the summer.

After a 4-0 drubbing against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp's side recovered well, netting seven goals against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig combined, conceding none. However, they came undone in Salzburg on Wednesday, despite mustering seven shots on target and registering 75% possession.

Klopp fielded a highly weakened team at the start, with one eye on the Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Saturday. However, much of his first team later came on as substitutes, including Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz, but the Red Bulls held firm to eke out a win.

Liverpool fans were furious with their team's performance. Some of them labelled it a 'disgrace', while others even called for Klopp's sacking, trending the hashtag 'kloppout'.

Darwin Nunez, who struck four goals against Leipzig, was in the starting XI but couldn't find the net. Fans called him out too, suggesting the Reds should've rather signed Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Ste Hoare @stehoare Sell them all. Klopp out. Sell them all. Klopp out.

Baidy Perry @BaidyPerry Salah looks like he's on vacation for 400 k a week trent cares more about hes rastalook i think jurgen has ran hes race owners need to sell to arabs Players are not good enough Nunez is shit should have got mbappe need Bellingham young players are absolutely uselessSalah looks like he's on vacation for 400 k a week trent cares more about hes rastalook i think jurgen has ran hes race owners need to sell to arabs #kloppout Players are not good enough Nunez is shit should have got mbappe need Bellingham young players are absolutely useless 😒 Salah looks like he's on vacation for 400 k a week trent cares more about hes rastalook i think jurgen has ran hes race owners need to sell to arabs #kloppout

Andy @AndyTheRed83 We may just forget about the Bangkok cake cup next summer if this is how play in preseason, disgusted. #kloppout We may just forget about the Bangkok cake cup next summer if this is how play in preseason, disgusted. #kloppout

Sadiq 🇧🇪/🇰🇵/🇮🇹 @Origilista Losing to a Salzburg team that got 4 starters missing #KloppOut Losing to a Salzburg team that got 4 starters missing #KloppOut

nick @NeversAlex @CF_Compss Klopp killing his career b4it starts. Playing him out wide won't yield any benefits. He has zero pace. He is more like a Thiago type player. @CF_Compss Klopp killing his career b4it starts. Playing him out wide won't yield any benefits. He has zero pace. He is more like a Thiago type player.

Salzburg defeat stymies Liverpool's momentum ahead of Manchester City clash

The Reds will play Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday. However, the Salzburg defeat punctures much of the momentum they had built in the last few days.

The Merseyside outfit had hit all the right notes in their previous two games before taking on Salzburg, demonstrating free-scoring form and new signings like Nunez showing signs of settling in.

However, it all went downhill in Salzburg, with Liverpool visibly underwhelming, struggling to finish off their chances and make their dominance count. That raises concerns ahead of the all-important clash at Wembley this weekend, with Klopp looking to win his first Community Shield after falling short in his first two attempts.

The Reds begin their new Premier League campaign on August 6 against Fulham.

