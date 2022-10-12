"Sell this fraud" "I've officially given up" - Real Madrid superstar gets destroyed on Twitter for his 'useless' performance in 1-1 Shakhtar draw

Real Madrid fans were fed up with Eden Hazard after yet another hapless performance from the Belgian against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos' trip to Kyiv on Tuesday (October 11) ended in a 1-1 draw. Oleksandr Zubkov gave the hosts the lead in the 46th minute of the game. Antonio Rudiger equalized for the visitors in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Hazard was handed a start by Carlo Ancelotti for the away clash as the Italian made six changes from the side that beat Getafe 1-0 in the league over the weekend. However, the former Chelsea winger was unable to impress the fans as his performance left a lot more to be desired, something that has been a major aspect of the player's career at the club.

He was eventually brought off in the 57th minute of the game, with Vinicius Jr. replacing the No. 7.

Hazard has now scored only one goal and provided one assist in seven games for the Spanish giants across competitions so far this season. Since joining the Spanish club in 2019 from Chelsea, the player has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 71 games.

Here's how fans reacted to his performance:

SerialWinnerRMA @SerialWinner45 @MadridXtra Never want to see Hazard play another minute this season @MadridXtra Never want to see Hazard play another minute this season

Chava🎈🇧🇷 @Chava_snr Hazard just officially became the worst transfer in Real Madrid history Hazard just officially became the worst transfer in Real Madrid history https://t.co/Npe4RVsWix

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN Eden Hazard vs Shakhtar Donetsk:



- 0 shots on target

- 0 dribbles completed

- 0 crosses completed

- 0 duels won

- 1 key pass Eden Hazard vs Shakhtar Donetsk:- 0 shots on target- 0 dribbles completed- 0 crosses completed- 0 duels won- 1 key pass

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC When I D1E I want Eden Hazard to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time. When I D1E I want Eden Hazard to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time.

Los Blancos, however, have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League despite the draw. The defending champions have amassed ten points from four games.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted to secure qualification to the knockout stages against Shakhtar

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Ahead of the game against Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was adamant about securing a qualification to the knockout stages for his team.

While talking to the media ahead of the game, the Italian stated (via realmadrid.com):

“Getting out of the group stage is our first objective of the season and the sooner we do that, the better. That can help to give you more energy for the league season, but you've got to realise that when it comes to the Champions League, Real Madrid can't possibly consider not putting in a strong performance.

"If we're lucky enough to qualify tomorrow night, we’ll then go on to put in two strong performances and will want to win both games.”

Next up for Madrid is El Clasico at home on Sunday, September 16.

Poll : 0 votes