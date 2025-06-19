"Sell him!" - Pundit slams Real Madrid superstar for playing like he's 'still on vacation' during draw vs Al-Hilal in Club World Cup

Spanish pundit Josep Pedrerol slammed Vinicius Junior and called for his sale after Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal on Wednesday, June 18. Pedrerol also claimed that Vinicius's performance in Madrid's opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup seemed like he was still on vacation.
In a discussion on El Chiringuito in the aftermath of the stalemate, Pedrerol said (via Real Madrid Confidencial):
"The criticism is that Vinicius is still on vacation. Here, what people expect is that, they're not asking Xabi Alonso to be better on the first day, they're asking for discipline. To put whoever needs it in their place. We need to start putting in their place the players who are permanently on vacation..."
He added:
"The transfer window is open... even if you're very good, at Madrid, Vinicius or whoever, transfer window, August 30 (30 de agosto), sell him!"
During the encounter versus Al-Hilal, Vinicius struggled to influence proceedings in the absence of Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian also found it difficult to get past Al Hilal's Joao Cancelo and failed to register a shot on target. This ultimately led to his substitution for Victor Munoz in the 80th minute.
"It's not frustration, we know it's going to take us some time" - Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid's draw against Al-Hilal
Xabi Alonso claimed that Los Blancos' stalemate against Al-Hilal wasn't frustrating to him. The Spaniard also revealed that it would take time for the players to adjust to his style of play.
In a press conference after Madrid's draw versus the Saudi Pro League side, Alonso revealed (via Real Madrid Confidencial):
"It's not frustration, we know it's going to take us some time. However, in the second half I, saw a reaction. Things we've talked about, we were able to do better."
Alonso added:
"Everything takes time and repetition for it to sink in a bit more. We've been here for 9 days (9 días) with barely three training sessions and this is a process. Obviously, we're under pressure for results because we're in a competition, but what we also want is to learn and know what we want to become."
In the opening half against Al-Hilal, Madrid seemingly struggled to stick to Alonso's instructions. However, the players adjusted in the second half but failed to force a win.