"Sell him please; just take the money" - Manchester United fans react as transfer rumour surfaces about 26-year-old

Manchester United fans have urged the club to sell Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira during the ongoing transfer window. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Flamengo recently.

According to TNT Sports, Flamengo are close to reaching an agreement with United over a permanent move for Pereira. The midfielder is currently on loan with the Brazilian side till the end of the season.

Flamengo are believed to be keen to sign Pereira permanently during the ongoing transfer window. The club have reportedly tabled a €10 million offer for the midfielder, but reports suggest that United are seeking a fee in the region of €20 million.

United fans are keen to see the club sell the midfielder permanently, and raise the funds to make some new signings during the ongoing transfer window. Flamengo are, however, unlikely to meet the Red Devils' asking price for Pereira, as he has only 18 months remaining in his contract with United.

Some of the tweets from fans regarding Pereira are as follows:

Andreas Pereira rose through the youth ranks at United before making his debut for the club in the 2014-15 season. After struggling to become a first-team regular, the midfielder was sent out on loan to Girona in 2016-17.

He spent the 2017-18 season on loan with Valencia, where he became a starter. Pereira returned to United in the summer of 2018, and opted to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place in the starting XI. He made 40 appearances for the club across competitions in 2019-20 before he was loaned out to Lazio last season.

Pereira joined Flamengo on a season-long loan deal in August 2021. The Brazilian has scored five goals in 22 appearances across competitions, and has arguably been one of the club's standout players this season.

Manchester United fans urge club to sign Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bundesliga

Manchester United fans are desperate to see the club sign a new defensive midfielder during the ongoing transfer window. The Red Devils have suffered chastening Premier League defeats Liverpool and Manchester City due to the absence of a top-quality defensive midfielder.

Scott McTominay and Fred have shown signs of improvement under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. However, they have failed to produce the goods consistently for the Red Devils.

Rangnick started veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic during United's league game with Aston Villa on Saturday, which ended 2-2. However, the former Chelsea star lacks the mobility and tenacity required to play regularly for the Red Devils.

United fans urged the club to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Swiss international has entered the final six months of his contract with the German club, and could be available for a bargain price during the ongoing transfer window.

Zakaria has made ten appearances for Monchengladbach across competitions this season. The 25-year-old is seen as one of the brightest prospects in the Bundesliga, and has been courted by many top European clubs recently, including United. Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the player's entourage, but haven't submitted a formal offer yet. However, he could be available for only £10 million.

The 25-year-old's pass-success rate (90.1%) this season is only bettered by Jesse Lingard, who is not a first-team regular under Rangnick. Zakaria's 1.2 interceptions per game are better than any United midfielder this campaign. The Swiss international is also adept in winning aerial duels, a glaring weakness of United. Considering these attributes, he could be a quality addition at the club.

