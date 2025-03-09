"Sell United or f*ck off home" - Manchester United fans stage protest against ownership ahead of PL clash against Arsenal

Thousands of Manchester United fans staged a huge protest against the club's ownership before the team's Premier League match against Arsenal. The show of fans' vigour, organised by the 1958 supporters group, took place on March 9, ahead of the evening kickoff at Old Trafford.

This is one of the biggest protests since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of a 28.94 per cent stake in the club last year. According to the BBC, supporters marched to Old Trafford, lighting green flares and chanting about Joel Glazer and Jim Ratcliffe. They also referenced “£1 billion stolen,” referring to the debt built up since the Glazer family’s contentious takeover in 2005.

One major source of anger was the recent mid-season ticket price hike to £66. Manchester United also announced a second round of layoffs, bringing total job losses to roughly 450 over the past year. While Ratcliffe has defended such cost-cutting, saying it is required in order to limit the club’s financial losses, this has done little to appease the fans. Prior to the Arsenal game, they could be seen singing "Sell United or f*ck off home" (via UtdDistrict on X):

Chris Haymes has explained reasons behind Manchester United fans protest ahead of Arsenal clash

Chris Haymes, who is part of The 1958, has explained the reasons behind the mass protests, which have taken place against the Manchester United ownership. Fans, many dressed in black for the Arsenal game, held placards denouncing Ratcliffe’s belt-tightening and called for the Glazers to sell the club.

Speaking about the protest, Chris Haymes explained that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had been lumped in with the Glazers, despite being a lifelong fan of the club. He said (via BBC):

"Sir Jim has to make some tough decisions but he seems to be a shield for the Glazers at the moment. It seems to be a real issue. He had one chance to make a good impression and I am not sure that is what he has done.

"This [protest] has nothing to do with football and it hasn't been for 20 years. The way the Glazers bought the club has been a burden on our backs for 20 years. Jim Ratcliffe has been making people redundant but United also paid £37m to the Glazer debt."

He continued:

"The solution is the Glazers leave the club. Jim Ratcliffe will never seal his legacy at this club unless he removes the Glazers. It is as simple as that."

Manchester United concluded the clash against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw, with Bruno Fernandes opening the scoring for the Red Devils and Declan Rice equalizing.

