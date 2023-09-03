Fans ripped apart former Chelsea star Kai Havertz as he missed a gilt-edged chance during Arsenal's Premier League home clash against Manchester United. The game at the Emirates is currently at a 1-1 stalemate.

After Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in a splendid manner, Martin Odegaard restored parity immediately with a thumping finish from the edge of the penalty area.

The Gunners dominated the proceedings during the earlier stages of the match. Havertz had a great opportunity as he found himself in space inside the area and had Andre Onana at his mercy. The German, though, completely miscued his effort and missed the mark.

Fans were livid with what he did and some even mocked him on Twitter. One of them wrote:

"Idk man, just send back him to Chelsea man pls."

Another fan commented:

"Kai Havertz can be humorously called the hybrid of German Sanogo and Lukaku combined."

Since his summer move from the Blues, Havertz has so far made four appearances for his new club (fifth one against United). However, he is yet to make a goal contribution and fans are far from convinced, as their reactions show.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Arsenal's Kai Havertz received mockery for his miss against Manchester United:

Manchester United legend Roy Keane thinks Arsenal should simplify things

After the draw against Fulham in Arsenal's previous game, Mikel Arteta revealed that the Gunners used close to 40 different formations over the course of the game. The match ended at 2-2.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane, however, thinks that sometimes it's better to simplify things and focus on the basics. Speaking on the matter, Keane said (via Machester Evening News):

"You are talking about tactics. What was it, 47 different formations? I didn’t even know there were that many formations you could play in football, but there you go. I still think they are short this year."

Keane added:

"Sometimes you need to simplify football because they have a lot of good players. They had a lot of good momentum last year but they did come up short."

Arteta's side currently have seven points from their three games in the league. The United showdown is currently all square and promises to have a banger of a second half.