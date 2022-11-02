“Send this guy to Olympiacos”, “Doesn’t want to take football seriously anymore” – Fans feel Barcelona star is ‘finished’ after struggling in 4-2 Viktoria Plzen win

Barcelona fans might be pleased with their 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (1 November), but they are not happy with all the performances from their players. One player in particular who drew the ire of the fans was Ansu Fati.

The forward has long been seen as the next biggest threat in the Camp Nou attack following Lionel Messi's exit from the club. However, he has failed to live up to expectations, slumping against Viktoria Plzen. Here is a selection of tweets from Barca fans, many of whom expected more from the forward:

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Hardly the most assured performances, but we’ll take the win. Raphinha was excellent, Ferran & Gavi sharp - plus, of course, an unforgettable moment for young Pablo Torre!



Need to see a whole lot more from Ansu, though. Looked a bit lost out there. Hardly the most assured performances, but we’ll take the win. Raphinha was excellent, Ferran & Gavi sharp - plus, of course, an unforgettable moment for young Pablo Torre! Need to see a whole lot more from Ansu, though. Looked a bit lost out there.

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne Ansu Fati makes me wanna cry

This is not my boy Ansu Fati makes me wanna cry This is not my boy

The Red Fury @SpainSystem I had little problems witnessing Ansu Fati’s bursting acceleration slowly fade away — it was inevitable with the injuries. Although it’s sad how technically limited he is these days — I just hope it’s a matter of time until he finds his feet again. I still have high expectations. I had little problems witnessing Ansu Fati’s bursting acceleration slowly fade away — it was inevitable with the injuries. Although it’s sad how technically limited he is these days — I just hope it’s a matter of time until he finds his feet again. I still have high expectations.

🤔 @99cold_ Ansu is finished man, send this guy to Olympiacos Ansu is finished man, send this guy to Olympiacos

Amalinze the Cat @DominicNonso96 I can see Ansu Fati doesnt want to take football seriously anymore.



He should keep doing what's he's doing. I can see Ansu Fati doesnt want to take football seriously anymore. He should keep doing what's he's doing.

Gastro @Gastro_o I think Ansu is gone, will never be what he once was. His knees are gone and how he runs or tries to run a dead giveaway. 5th in the packing order now... Long way up we'll see... I think Ansu is gone, will never be what he once was. His knees are gone and how he runs or tries to run a dead giveaway. 5th in the packing order now... Long way up we'll see...

Goated Culé @goated_cule If Ansu doesn't get his shit together before next season, Abde might just be taking his place I'm afraid. If Ansu doesn't get his shit together before next season, Abde might just be taking his place I'm afraid.

Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 in their final Champions League game

The Blaugrana were victorious over the worst team in their group as they came out winners in a six-goal clash, notably consolidating their UEFA Europa League slot. The inevitability of the game saw manager Xavi Hernandez rest key players in attack, including Robert Lewandowski. Their replacements performed admirably.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring for Barcelona thanks to his quick reflexes in the sixth minute. The defender latched onto the loose ball first, sliding it into the goal to put his team ahead. Before the first half ended, a brilliant cross from Jordi Alba found Ferran Torres and the forward took his effort with aplomb, putting it in the back of the net.

While Barcelona dominated the entire bulk of the first half, the second half saw a disgruntled Plzen side sit up in attack. A foray into Barca's box saw Pablo Torre give away a penalty, which Tomas Chory converted to put the hosts back in the game.

Ferran Torres cut their celebrations short just minutes later as he doubled his tally on the night. This time, the forward was assisted by former Leeds winger Raphinha, who found Torres with a cut-back pass. The former Manchester City forward powered his low effort beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Tomas Chory helped his team retaliate again as the striker rose over his markers to head in their second goal and put the scoreline at 3-2. However, Plzen's defense lacked the concentration to see out the game without conceding yet another goal.

A quick free kick was taken by Raphinha, and while the unsuspecting defenders could only watch, Pablo Torre blasted the effort into the goal to put Barcelona well ahead. Plzen had other chances in attack, but they were not to be as the Catalan giants saw out the game as winners.

