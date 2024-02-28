"Send Klopp crying", "Casemiro is the best DM of all time" - Fans react as Manchester United beat Forest to advance to FA Cup Q/F to face Liverpool

Manchester United booked an FA Cup quarterfinal showdown with Liverpool thanks to Casemiro's late winner against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (February 28).

The Red Devils were wounded following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the league last weekend. Erik ten Hag made several changes to the team that lost at Old Trafford, bringing Sofyan Amrabat and Antony into his starting lineup.

Antony went close to giving United an early lead in the 4th minute when he rattled the frame of the goal. The Brazilian winger met Bruno Fernandes' ball into the box and curled an effort that only the woodwork could deny.

Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner was called into action three minutes later and he kept Scott McTominay at bay. The Scottish midfielder placed a header towards goal but the American shot-stopper was on hand to parry away.

The hosts had their chances with Divock Origi forcing a save from Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana in the ninth minute. The Cameroonian was at it again in the 18th minute to deny Taiwo Awoniyi.

It was finely poised heading into the second half as both sides had plenty of chances during the first 45 minutes. Ten Hag needed a response from his side but they were struggling to make the most of their opportunities.

The Tricky Trees remained a threat and Onana produced a fine save from Origi in the 52nd minute. It was the visitors' turn to try their luck at goal in the 72nd minute when Turner denied Fernandes.

Forest nearly took the lead in the 86th minute when Morgan Gibbs-White struck a fierce effort from the edge of the box. Onana enjoyed one of his better evenings in a Manchester United shirt and he was at full stretch to stop the English midfielder from giving the hosts the lead.

The Red Devils grabbed a late winner in the 89th minute through Casemiro. Fernandes sent a dangerous free kick into Forest's box and the Brazilian did well to head the ball through Turner's legs.

There was a long VAR check to determine whether Casemiro was offside but the goal was eventually allowed. This came as a huge relief to Ten Hag amid a shock loss at home to Fulham.

VAR drama ensued once again in the 90+9th minute when Forest defender Felipe appeared to grab Fernandes by the throat. The review fell on deaf ears as play was waved on without the former Atletico Madrid man being reprimanded.

Nevertheless, Manchester United sealed their place in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 16. A 1-0 win away against Forest was enough.

One fan looked forward to that clash against the Merseysiders:

"FA Cup: Manchester United v Liverpool, Old Trafford will rise to the occasion, send Jurgen Klopp crying."

Another fan waxed lyrical about Casemiro:

"This is why Casemiro is the best DM of all time."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Manchester United's win against Forest:

Wayne Rooney gives his take on Erik ten Hag's situation at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney backed the under-pressure Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has come under a ton of pressure this season amid a poor performance from his side. They crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round.

Manchester United have endured topsy-turvy league form, sitting sixth, eight points off the top four after 26 games. The defeat to Fulham was their 10th of the Premier League season, the most of any side in the top six.

Red Devils icon Wayne Rooney was asked about Ten Hag's position and he backed the Dutch coach to be given time. He told BBC's Match of the Day:

"A lot is made about Erik ten Hag's position but he has been doing OK. We are starting to see more consistency and I think he will get time."

Ten Hag has just over a year left on his contract with Manchester United having arrived in July 2022. He oversaw a third-placed finish and ended a six-year trophy drought by guiding his side to the Carabao Cup last season.