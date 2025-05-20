"Send this message to him" - Former Manchester United star asks Rio Ferdinand to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to join Brazil giants

Rafael da Silva has asked Rio Ferdinand to urge Cristiano Ronaldo to join Botafogo for the FIFA Club World Cup. The former Manchester United defender is pushing to get the Portuguese superstar to join the Brazilian side next month.

Taking to Instagram, Rafael posted a screen recording of his WhatsApp text with Ferdinand. It had a voice note to the Manchester United legend in which he said:

"Rio, where are you? Tell Cristiano Ronaldo to come to Botafogo, my friend. Tell him to play in the Club World Cup for Botafogo, please. Send him this message."

Ferdinand was quick to reply with laughing emojis. He did not say another thing before the Brazilian defender decided to post it on Instagram.

FIFA are having a special transfer window starting before the Club World Cup next month. They are ready to let the clubs participating in the tournament sign players ahead of kick-off in the United States, and Botafogo are playing.

Chelsea told to stay away from Cristiano Ronaldo by Chris Waddle

Chris Waddle was talking to Yay Sweep Stakes earlier this year and claimed that Chelsea should not sign Cristiano Ronaldo, even if it is just for the FIFA Club World Cup. He stated that the move would be nothing but a publicity stunt and another tournament for the Portuguese superstar to get more goals.

He told GOAL:

"Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Chelsea, it would be great publicity for the football club, but no. I've seen him play for Al-Nassr, watched him play with Jhon Duran up front. He doesn't really run around a lot. We know he's got ability when he gets the ball to his feet, but this tournament would be a lot harder than what he's playing week in, week out in Saudi Arabia."

"Let him rest there and have his holiday. He'll go again next season. But I think it would be all sort of a publicity stunt. Of course, he wants to play in some tournament where it's another goal, another tick. But listen, if it means resting players for the Premier League, then I'm all for it, but it’d seem like a gimmick to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with several clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup next month. He has been linked with Saudi Pro League rivals Al Hilal this summer, as contract talks continue with Al Nassr.

