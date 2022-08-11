“Send Pepe on loan to Monza”, “We believe in you” – Arsenal fans hilariously react to special clause in Pablo Mari’s contract as he completes loan transfer

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has completed a loan move to Serie A side Monza and Gunners fans have reacted hilariously to a clause in his contract.

The Spaniard's wages will be covered by the newly-promoted Italian side while the Gunners will receive €5-6 million if Monza manage to stay up this season.

The condition has drawn all kinds of reactions from Arsenal fans on social media, with many jokingly swearing their allegiance to the Biancorossi too.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Monza will cover full salary, then Arsenal will receive €5/6m fee in case Monza will remain in Serie A next season. Official, confirmed. Pablo Marì has signed the contract as new Monza player - deal signed also between clubs with Arsenal.Monza will cover full salary, then Arsenal will receive €5/6m fee in case Monza will remain in Serie A next season. Official, confirmed. Pablo Marì has signed the contract as new Monza player - deal signed also between clubs with Arsenal. ⚪️🔴 #AFCMonza will cover full salary, then Arsenal will receive €5/6m fee in case Monza will remain in Serie A next season. https://t.co/4jlfZVQ1vb

Mari was signed from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2019, initially on loan, but struggled to establish himself in the first team. A loan move to Udinese last season couldn't revive his career either. The Spaniard has once again been given a new opportunity - at least for one more year.

If Monza end up getting relegated, the former Girona centre-back could return to the Emirates next year as he would have 12 more months on his contract with Arsenal.

This has got some of their fans worried, while some are calling for Nicolas Pepe to be sold to Monza too. The Ivorian has been a huge disappointment since his staggering £72 million transfer from Lille in 2019, netting 16 goals in the Premier League from 86 games.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Mari's loan move:

$ @haleendjim @FabrizioRomano send Pepe on loan to Monza to help keep them up @FabrizioRomano send Pepe on loan to Monza to help keep them up

Gaz @AerialThreat @RobinHartley67



Give us that lovely €6m @FabrizioRomano We’re all Monza fans now Robin!Give us that lovely €6m @RobinHartley67 @FabrizioRomano We’re all Monza fans now Robin!Give us that lovely €6m 😁

F R E D @AFCFrediNho



Rúnarsson, Bellerin, AMN, Nelson and Possibly Pepe next. @FabrizioRomano Now we backing Monza so they can stay up in Serie A next season..Rúnarsson, Bellerin, AMN, Nelson and Possibly Pepe next. @FabrizioRomano Now we backing Monza so they can stay up in Serie A next season.. Rúnarsson, Bellerin, AMN, Nelson and Possibly Pepe next. https://t.co/RE18pnLLnE

Arsenal make encouraging start to new season

The Gunners won their season opener against Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park last Friday (August 6) to start the campaign on an encouraging note.

It wasn't the Gunners' best performance by any means, with the Eagles holding more possession and mustering an identical number of shots. However, the north London outfit were more efficient with their chances and kept the opposition at bay.

Having lost their opening league match last year, this was a welcome sight for Gunners fans, who have great expectations for the side this campaign. The club won six of their seven pre-season games. They will now look to secure Champions League football for the first time in six years.

