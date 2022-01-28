Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal and Equatorial Guinea square off at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Youande, Cameroon for the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Lions of Teranga are yet to concede in the tournament, keeping a clean sheet in all four of their clashes so far, including in their win over Cape Verde in the Round of 16.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, have been one of the surprise packages of the showpiece event.

They progressed from a group featuring heavyweights Algeria and Ivory Coast, before seeing off another talented side in Mali 6-5 on penalties in the last round.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Head-To-Head

There have only been three clashes between the sides before, with the Lions of Teranga winning twice and losing once against Equatorial Guinea.

Another AFCON upset as Equatorial-Guinea eliminates Mali

The only occasion these sides clashed at the AFCON tournament was back in 2012 when Equatorial Guinea pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory in the group stages.

Senegal Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Equatorial Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Senegal

The Lions of Teranga are sweating over Sadio Mane's fitness after the Liverpool ace suffered a horrific clash of heads in their last game.

He collapsed during celebrations after scoring a goal against Cape Verde.

If the winger is indeed ruled out, then Bamba Dieng, who was also on target in the said match, will shoulder the burden.

Watford's Ismaila Sarr, who's yet to play a single minute in the competition, could join him in the attack.

But on the bright side, Cheikhou Kouyate returns from his suspension and could slot right back into the XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sadio Mané

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

433 @433 ’s RO16 win 🤙 ⁣⁣



All smiles from Sadio Mané as he recovers from the head injury he suffered in Senegal's RO16 win. Classy from Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha who went to check up on Mané after the game ended.

Equatorial Guinea

The central African side aren't without issues either, with Josete Miranda and Federico Bikoro both suspended from the clash for accumulation of cards.

Jannick Buyla and Santiago Eneme are likely to come in for them in midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: Josete Miranda, Federico Bikoro

Unavailable: None

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI

Senegal (4-3-3): Édouard Mendy (GK); Bouna Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Cheikhou Kouyaté, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye; Boulaye Dia, Famara Diédhiou, Sadio Mané.

Equatorial Guinea (4-2-3-1): Jesús Owono (; Carlos Akapo, Esteban Obiang, Saúl Coco, Basilio Ndong; Pablo Ganet, José Machín; Iban Edú, Santiago Eneme, Jannick Buyla; Dorian Jr.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Equatorial Guinea have offered a pleasant surprise by reaching thus far but Senegal's squad is stacked with talent.

Even if Mane is unavailable, they have enough in their arsenal to take down their central African rivals and progress into the semi-finals.

Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Equatorial Guinea

Edited by Manas Mitul