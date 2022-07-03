Senior Manchester United officials acknowledge that Cristiano Ronaldo's return was a 'mistake' - Reports

As per the Daily Mail, some senior Manchester United have accepted that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club last summer was a mistake. Rob Draper, the chief football writer for The Mail on Sunday, has revealed that Erik ten Hag is aware that some officials consider the forward's return a mistake.

The Portugal international's agent Jorge Mendes has met with some clubs across Europe's top five leagues to arrange a move away from Old Trafford. The Times reported last week that the 37-year-old had asked Manchester United to accept any satisfactory offers in the transfer window.

Draper reports that the grand project to bring the talismanic No. 7 back to Old Trafford has been a failure. The club endured yet another trophyless season and even missed out on Champions League qualification. He also stated that bringing Ronaldo back to the Premier League had long been the dream of former chief executive Ed Woodward.

As per the report, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner desires to play for a club that can offer him Champions League football in the 2022-23 season. However, there are not many suitors for him at the moment.

The former Real Madrid man has one year left on his contract with Manchester United. So it's difficult to see any club that would be willing to pay a transfer fee for him in addition to his enormous £15 million annual wages.

Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League might be a huge factor behind Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club

Cristiano Ronaldo finished as Manchester United's top scorer across all competitions last season, scoring 24 goals in 39 matches. He scored six goals in the Champions League as the Red Devils faced an early exit in the competition. They lost out at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

The club have failed to qualify for the competition, in which Ronaldo holds the title of the all-time top goalscorer with 140 goals. He has played in every single campaign of the competition since the 2002-03 season.

The desire to play in the elite continental competition might be a factor behind the Portuguese fancying a move away from the club. He has had a solid season with the team and will likely be a key figure in the 2022-23 season as well.

Signing the player might've been a mistake for the Red Devils. However, it does not change the fact that his goals were important for the team last season. They have not made any major signings this summer and, as things stand, can't afford to lose his services.

