Sergio Aguero names 2 teams that could be surprise packages of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has named the teams that could potentially surprise everyone in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The retired Argentine star recently stated that he would be supporting his country to win the coveted international tournament. However, he also picked two underrated teams that could give the bigger names in the tournament a tough time. Aguero told Stake:

"Ecuador has a very good team. Canada too. They are teams without a tradition in World Cups but they have a generation of footballers who can give them a lot of satisfaction. But I would like to see Senegal as well."

Ecuador will have to secure face Senegal, the Netherlands, and Qatar in their Group A games in the FIFA World Cup. With the Dutch widely expected to clinch the top spot in the group, the South American side will need to exceed expectations to progress.

Wins against Qatar and Senegal would see them in the knockout stages, but the current African champions won't go down without a fight.

Senegal will be without the services of Sadio Mane who is expected to be on the sidelines for their clash against the Netherlands. Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly will wear the captain's armband for Aliou Cisse's men.

If they secure wins over Qatar and Ecuador, the Lions of Teranga will secure their spot in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Canada are in Group F and will have a tough time securing a berth in the knockout stages as they are set to face Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco. Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and Lille forward Jonathan David will be vital in ensuring wins if the Maple Leafs are going to surprise their opponents.

The Canadians have already had an impressive run ahead of the FIFA World Cup, breezing through pre-qualifying and topping the CONCACAF.

Amaju Pinnick cost Nigeria's Super Eagles ticket to FIFA World Cup: Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr

While Senegal are expected to surprise other teams in Qatar, fellow African footballing giants Nigeria did not make it to the FIFA World Cup.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has squarely placed the blame for this on former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick. He said (via Vanguard):

“Pinnick said my dismissal will avert a disaster but in the end, he created the disaster that cost Nigeria the ticket to the World Cup. I regret that I did not take my team to win the World Cup, I regret that my players will not be at the World Cup even though they deserve to be there."

“It was not my decision, it was a decision by Pinnick and his board. He was punished for this as Nigeria lost the chance to win the AFCON and did not qualify for the World Cup.”

