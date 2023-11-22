Sergio Aguero, Ronaldinho and other legends to take part in exhibition match at Lionel Messi's club Inter Miami's home stadium

Several legends of the game - including retired stars Sergio Aguero and Ronaldinho - are set to play a friendly at Lionel Messi's MLS club Inter Miami's home ground.

The friendly - organised by CONMEBOL - will mark Aguero's return to the field following his surprise retirement in late 2021 following detection of cardiac arrhythmia, a condition where the heart beats erratically.

The all-star game - featuring legends like Ronaldinho, Javier Zanetti and Gonzalo Higuain - will be played at Miami's DRV PNK stadium on December 5. In an official announcement, CONMEBOL said (as per GOAL):

"The South American Football Confederation brings together players who became legends of world football in an exhibition match that will be played on December 5 at 8:00 p.m. (local time) at the DRV PNK Stadium located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The complete list of star names to take part in the game is as follows, as mentioned by CONMEBOL:

"Ronaldinho, Lucio, Sergio “Kun” Aguero, Maximiliano Rodriguez, Leonardo Ponzio, Javier Zanetti, Gonzalo Higuain, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Jorge Campos, Luis Hernandez, Sebastian “el Loco” Abreu, Carlos Valderrama, Mario Yepes, Ivan Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, Justo Villar, Nelson Haedo Valdez, Juan Arango, Claudio Pizarro, Ronald Raldes, Bryan Ruíz, Patricio Urrutia, Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, Roque Santa Cruz, among other world soccer stars will be part of this great match representing their respective countries."

Messi will not be a part of the said game but is expected to be in attendance cheering on many of his former international teammates.

How Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi have fared for Argentina

Lionel Messi

Although Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi never played together in club football, they were international teammates with Argentina for more than a decade, between 2006 and 2021.

The duo played 90 games together - including four for La Albiceleste's U19 side - and recorded 18 joint goal contributions. Messi assisted Aguero nine times, and the latter returned the favour on an equal number of occasions.

Their last joint goal contribution came in Argentina's 4-1 win over Bolivia in the quarterfinals of their victorious 2021 Copa America campaign. Sergio Aguero assisted Lionel Messi in the 42nd minute to put the Albiceleste 3-0 ahead.