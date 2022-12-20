Sergio Aguero wins hefty sum after placing $1000 bet involving Lionel Messi ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sergio Aguero was always there to support Lionel Messi despite not being able to participate in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The former Manchester City striker was Messi's roommate the night before the final, according to TyC Sports.

Aguero cheered for his teammates and encouraged them on the training ground as well. While initially denied access to Argentina's training base, he eventually joined the team's practice sessions at the Qatar University ground and took part in shooting drills.

He has now shared a screenshot on Instagram of him posting a bet about Lionel Messi and Argentina. Aguero predicted that La Albiceleste will become the world champions and the PSG star forward will be named the player of the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni's team indeed ended their 36-year-long FIFA World Cup drought and were crowned for the third time in the nation's history. Messi was awarded the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists during the tournament. He also struck twice in the final and found the back of the net during the penalty shootout against France.

Sergio Aguero, meanwhile, won $8264 for his $1000 bet. (via Sport BIBLE)

Messi and Aguero's deep friendship was once again on display when the latter's mother ran to the field to congratulate the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after the penalty shootout win.

Julian Alvarez was Lionel Messi's perfect attacking partner in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Sergio Aguero was absent

In Sergio Aguero's absence, Julian Alvarez was the perfect attacking partner for Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Alvarez scored four goals during the tournament in Qatar.

He will now return to club duties with Manchester City. It's a frightening prospect for the opposition to face the duo of Erling Haaland and Alvarez. Former Spain star Cesc Fabregas pointed that out as he recently tweeted:

"Manchester City with Julian Alvarez and Haaland is not very fair is it?"

Apart from Alvarez and Messi, Angel Di Maria was absolutely phenomenal for Argentina in the World Cup final. Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, and Emiliano Martinez were among the other outstanding performers.

