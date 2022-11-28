Sergio Busquets chooses next club as he prepares to leave Barcelona at the end of the season: Reports

According to reports, Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has chosen MLS club Inter Miami as his next destination.

Busquets remains an integral part of the Catalan club under Xavi Hernandez. However, the player is looking to call it time on his career at the club due to his age.

The 34-year-old has made 16 appearances for Xavi's side so far this season. He has started 15 of those games.

A one-club man throughout his career, Busquets has made 696 appearances for the Mes que Un club in his illustrious career.

Amid rumors of a move away from the club, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Busquets' future. He said:

“Xavi is very happy with Sergio Busquets. He’s convinced he can do very well for the club for one more season, but it also depends on Busquets. A decision will be made in 2023 and not now. There’s a chance for him to continue for one more year as Xavi will push for that, but Busquets has also proposals from MLS.”

Busquets is currently on international duty with the Spanish national team. The Barcelona legend has started both games for La Roja in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

Could Sergio Busquets be in for a Barcelona reunion in his next club?

Sergio Busquets is not the only Barcelona legend linked with a move to MLS club Inter Miami. The Times reported that Lionel Messi is close to signing for the David Beckham co-owned MLS side as well.

Messi is currently in the final season of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). His contract will run out next summer and Messi will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January.

Messi has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games for the Parisians this season. Given his form, it looked likely that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner might prolong his stay at the French capital.

B/R Football @brfootball



He would join David Beckham's side following the conclusion of the European season Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are nearing a deal to make the Argentine the highest-paid player in MLS history, per @TimesSport He would join David Beckham's side following the conclusion of the European season Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are nearing a deal to make the Argentine the highest-paid player in MLS history, per @TimesSportHe would join David Beckham's side following the conclusion of the European season 🌴 https://t.co/A348dt7JvX

However, that might not be the case as Messi could very well be on his way to the United States.

Messi and Busquets have shared a glittering spell together at the Camp Nou, winning every trophy possible together. A reunion of the duo at a different league will be nothing short of a fairy tale.

