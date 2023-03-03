Sergio Busquets surpasses Lionel Messi to set El Clasico record during Barcelona win against Real Madrid

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets surpassed Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in El Clasico record books in the Copa del Rey clash against Real Madrid yesterday (March 2).

He made his 46th El Clasico appearance as Barca won 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu (h/t GOAL). Lionel Messi and Ramos have 45 appearances each and are unlikely to increase that number, barring surprise returns to La Liga.

The Argentina icon left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 on a free transfer. Ramos joined him in Paris that very summer after running down his contract at Real Madrid.

Busquets also boasts the best record in El Clasicos among the three, having been on the winning side 22 times and drawing eight matches. Lionel Messi has beaten Real Madrid 19 times and drawn 11 games in Barca's colors.

OptaJose @OptaJose will make his 46th appearance in . Legend. 46 - Sergio Busquetswill make his 46th appearance in #ElClásico in all competitions, surpassing Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos (45 each) as the player with the most appearances in the games between #RealMadrid and @FCBarcelona . Legend. 46 - Sergio Busquets 🇪🇸 will make his 46th appearance in #ElClásico in all competitions, surpassing Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos (45 each) as the player with the most appearances in the games between #RealMadrid and @FCBarcelona 🔵🔴. Legend. https://t.co/6aMeBYwGJU

He also had a more-than-respectable tally of 26 goals and 14 assists against Los Blancos during his time with the Catalan giants. Ramos, meanwhile, won 15 El Clasicos and was on the losing side 22 times.

Busquets' latest adventure against Los Merengues was fruitful after a 28th-minute Eder Militao own-goal handed the visitors a crucial first-leg win. He could play in two more El Clasicos this season, with Barcelona and Real Madrid set to square off in La Liga on March 19.

His last appearance in the derby could come on April 5, when the two teams meet in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at Spotify Camp Nou. Busquets' contract is on course to expire at the end of the season.

Despite manager Xavi Hernandez's wishes, the 34-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms at Barcelona.

Alexis Mac Allister backs former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to play at next World Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has backed Argentina teammate Lionel Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alexis Mac Allister plays with Lionel Messi and his father played with Diego Maradona. Blessed Alexis Mac Allister plays with Lionel Messi and his father played with Diego Maradona. Blessed ✨ https://t.co/Yn3c0DFwba

The 35-year-old won the World Cup in Qatar, and with it, conquered every major trophy at the club and international level. Messi hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well.

The former Barcelona forward has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 34 games across competitions this term. Speaking to TyC Sports, Mac Allister said:

"Obviously, I see Messi in the next World Cup. I have no doubt that at 40 or 45 he will continue to be the best in the world. He is very professional, you can see it, he is in perfect physical condition to continue playing calmly.

"And afterwards, he has everything in his head, beyond the physical he has everything in his head. We don’t have any problem running for him."

Poll : 0 votes